Maison & Objet Paris 2017: the key homeware trends to look out for, from dramatic patterns to divine deco

Sculpture became furniture, new materials were made from salvaged waste, glass-blowing flourished and there were LED lights galore at this year's five-day Parisian homeware trade fair.

  • 1/28 Divinely deco

    Royal Crown Derby showed off a stylish but not at all flashy new black-and-white bone china with hand-applied gold details, with owner Kevin Oakes hoping the design heritage and craftsmanship will continue to appeal to global clients.

  • 2/28 Resin on the rise

    Polish designer Marcin Rusak uses his London studio to dry sacks of flowers from 'friendly florists' before setting them into inky resin and slicing it to make table tops, screens and lamps.

  • 3/28 Picasso style

    Central Saint Martins illustration graduate John Booth gave a shout-out to colour in the Rising Talents showcase with colourful collages for prints, clothes or, Picasso style, for striking ceramics.

  • 4/28 Digitally printed artwork

    Royal College of Art graduate Kit Miles filled his booth with trademark artistry and detail, and it's clear to see that pattern is a forte of his.Miles digitally prints exquisite artwork onto fabrics and papers with this Ultraviolet Garden panel, 145cm by 300cm for £1,200 available online.

  • 5/28 New shapes from old materials

    Zuza Mengham is also loving resin, using it to make colourful crystalline bookends, small tables and small sculptures. This is her Z stool.

  • 6/28 Faded geometric shapes

    Faceted geometric shapes were popular at Maison - like this Jonathan Adler Neo Geo drinks table, £1,095.

  • 7/28 Great British brands

    One stand at Maison & Objet bore a simple title: Zaha Hadid. The late, great architect is now a multi-faceted British brand - this is her Utopia highball glass in lime.

  • 8/28 Sculptured bowls

    This silver Serenity bowl is also from Zaha Hadid Design.

  • 9/28 Art of glass

    Glass artist Jonathan Rogers trailed 'canes' across elegant pendant lights in a display of ancient Venetian craft.

  • 10/28 Dark materials

    Fine artist Helen Wilson paints her dark designs in oils and reworks the still-wet surface until it's right for her dramatic wallpapers. This cushion is £90 in velvet, measuring 46cm by 46cm.

  • 11/28 Bespoke lighting

    This delicate chandelier with crystals and sculpted metal wings is by Fiona Gall of Emerald Faerie in Bow. Gall is an East London contemporary lighting and jewellery designer who creates bespoke lighting pieces.

  • 12/28 Classic chairs

    British family furniture business Ercol is enjoying strong exports. The pretty new forest green of its classic Fifties chairs proved particularly popular in Paris. This one costs £375 and is available online.

  • 13/28 Delicate designs

    Designer Abigail Edwards pencil draws her deliciously delicate patterns of twisting twigs and plaited hair for papers, fabrics and accessories.

  • 14/28 Very British inspiration

    British brand Osborne & Little sells more abroad than at home in more than 100 countries. These Savoy braids are named after London's Savoy Theatre, built by Richard D'Oyly Carte in the late 19th century to be the home of the Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. They cost from £47 and can be found at 304 King's Road, SW3.

  • 15/28 Out of Africa

    Shauna Dennison of Cole & Son has been looking at beadwork, homewares made from recycled materials, faux animal prints and ethnic textiles. Her African wildlife-themed wallpapers start at £75 a roll, with Zulu Border, £50 for a 10m roll, available from the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10.

  • 16/28 Mixing florals with geometrics

    The new Designers Guild collection includes Majolica wallpaper, inspired by the vibrant patterns of Majolica ceramics. It costs £195 per roll, with two drops 70cm wide and three metres high. The shop/showroom is found at 267-277 King's Road, SW3.

  • 17/28 Confident colour

    This Arabesque wallpaper in Cobalt is £195 per roll, also from Designers Guild. Tricia Guild's huge new offering is inspired by the coloured glass of Murano and comes in her trademark vivid hues.

  • 18/28 Let it grow

    Sanderson's new Art of the Garden collection is inspired by Britain's obsession with gardening and plants. This sofa is in Cheslyn Weaves, £59 a metre, and Brianza cotton velvet. Cushion fabrics cost from £52 a metre. The Sanderson showroom is at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, Lots Road, SW10.

  • 19/28 Baroque botanicals

    These fabrics are also from Sanderson's new Art of the Garden collection, with sofa in Shalimar at £98 a metre, curtains in Baroque Trellis at £52 a metre and cushion fabrics from £51 a metre.

  • 20/28 Striking patterns and textures

    These are all from Harlequin's striking new Momentum collection. The Makala wallpaper is £58 a roll, 68cm wide, and the chair front in Arata is £54 a metre, with the back covered in Tanube Midnight at £45 a metre. Cushion fabrics are from £49 and £59 a metre, also available at the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

  • 21/28 Bold hues

    The Sakura wallpaper is also from Harlequin's Momentum collection, priced at £74 a 10m roll, 68.6cm wide.

  • 22/28 Jazzy designs

    Silk specialists James Hare are launching this lamp shade in Mikado, Bright Lights and chair in Bagatelle, China Blue, both available from his website soon.

  • 23/28 Subtle colours

    Colours are subtle- muted but not pastel, with lots of greys, pinks and mustard - in designs that are soft and tonal. London's Bernie de Le Cuona introduces Refined Rogue, featuring versatile upholstery fabrics such as stonewashed linens (£205 a metre), linen sheers (£170 a metre) and linen and wool herringbones (£235 a metre), all available from his shop at 150 Walton Street, SW3.

  • 24/28 Go big for blue

    Blues are the exception to the muted colours trend, where indigo, ink and a luminous turquoise evoke the sea, the sky and even the tropics. This is Designers Guild's Cellini cushion in inky Cobalt, priced at £100.

  • 25/28 Faded grandeur

    Zoffany has toured grand British country houses to look at antique furniture and carpets, faded paintwork, paintings, panelling and time-worn fabrics for its Boleyn collection. The result is faded grandeur, with innovative paper-backed fabrics for stroke-me texture. These curtains are made from Anthea, £148 a metre and the Tuscan Pink flat emulsion is £45 for 2.5 litres. The Zoffany showroom is at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10.

  • 26/28 Time-worn fabrics

    Zoffany's Boleyn velvets are £108 a metre, with linen blends £180 a metre. The Russet flat emulsio is £45 for 2.5 litres.

  • 27/28 Mural effects

    'Panels' on a roll are a big trend in wallpapers. You get the effect of a mural without the hand-painting. This Rotherby design, also by Zoffany, costs £265 for a 6.5m roll, with two panels each three metres high. The paisley fabric on the chair costs £92 a metre in a complex blend of wool, cotton and viscose, and the throw fabric costs £96 a metre.

  • 28/28 Light and dark in harmony

    Porta Romana, founded in 1988, makes beautiful table and pendant lamps using a variety of craft skills. This mythical French brass 'rocket lamp' is from the heavenly new Cosmos collection, and costs.

Design, art, craft and technology made a thrilling mix at Maison & Objet, the huge five-day international homeware trade fair filling eight lofty halls on the edge of Paris.

Paintings became wallpaper, while sculpture — in wood, metal and resin — became furniture. Weaving, carpentry and glass-blowing flourished. Lights sported cool, slimline, energy-saving LEDs. Old materials were moulded into ambitious new shapes, and new materials were made from salvaged waste.

Young London-based designers held court in the prestigious Rising Talents showcase. A shout-out for colour came from John Booth, a down-to-earth Northern fashion and illustration Central Saint Martins graduate, with colourful collages for prints, clothes or, Picasso style, for striking ceramics. Marcin Rusak, originally from Poland, uses his London studio to dry sacks of flowers from “friendly florists”. These are set into an inky resin which is sliced for table tops, screens and lamps. 

Also loving resin is Zuza Mengham making colourful crystalline bookends, small tables and small sculptures. But the most established is young south Londoner Sebastian Cox, who now has a team of five in his Greenwich workshop. Timber is his passion, with tree trunks gathered from street pruning, building sites and garden renovations.

British design was everywhere. “We have the largest design sector in Europe, and the second largest in the world,” said Sir John Sorrell, founder and chairman of the Creative Industries Federation. Ercol, the well-established family furniture business, said exports are strong. People loved the pretty new green of its classic Fifties chairs, and the hand-chiselled look of a sideboard, done using a computer-controlled CNC machine. 

South London weaver Eleanor Pritchard was part of a strong UK contemporary craft contingent, which turned homely handmade into desirable cutting-edge design. Elegant geometric cloths were enhanced by the British flair for colour and texture displayed by Wallace Sewell, a thriving two-woman London partnership.

Pattern is a UK forte with designers digitally printing exquisite artwork on fabrics and papers. Prints on velvet gained a depth of texture, and this is now a big trend. Royal College of Art graduate Kit Miles filled his booth with trademark artistry and detail. Fine artist Helen Wilson paints her dark designs in oils, and reworks the still-wet surface until it’s right for her dramatic wallpapers.

Kit Miles digitally prints exquisite artworks onto silk wallpaper

Textile graduates feed Jenny Wingfield’s company, Flock, with patterns for papers and fabrics. Nurturing another band of artists is Nosca Northfield of luxury fabrics, wallcoverings and furnishings brand 17 Patterns. By contrast Abigail Edwards has pencil-drawn her deliciously delicate designs of twisting twigs and plaited hair for papers, fabrics and accessories.

East London contemporary lighting and jewellery designer Fiona Gall displayed delicate chandeliers with garlands of crystal beads and sculpted metal wings, and glass artist  Jonathan Rogers trailed “canes” across elegant pendant lights in a display of ancient Venetian craft. Concrete  got a makeover to create elegant basins, and terracotta was used for elongated square-section lights with diffused strips of LEDs — perfect for a dining table.

Fiona Gall makes delicate bespoke contemporary lighting 

One stand bore a simple title: Zaha Hadid. The late, great architect is now a multi-faceted British brand. Less flashy is Royal Crown Derby, showing a new black-and-white bone china with hand-applied gold details. Kevin Oakes, the new owner who has invested £1 million of his own money in the brand says: “This design heritage and craftsmanship will always appeal to our global clients.”


