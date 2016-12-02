Wow your loved ones with a thoughtful, super-luxe gift for themselves or their home this Christmas.

Designs aficionados will love Tom Dixon's gold and elegant bone bowl or George Nelson's tripod mantle clock. Richard Brendon's contemporary crystal barware will be the gift that keeps on giving and Laurent-Perrier's special edition rosé gift set comes with rose-gold ribbons wrapped around an elegant cage.

Lalique's light-reflecting Mossi vase will make a spectacular centrepiece in any room and will be treasured for decades.

Meanwhile, the ultimate festive showstopper comes from Harrods. The Decadence Hamper is not your average picnic basket, but a fleet of trunks fillled with exquisite and exotic treats that will fill several festive tables, and then some.

Take a tour of our pick of the best luxury Christmas gift ideas in the gallery above...