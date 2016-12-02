  1. Luxury
The best luxury Christmas gifts:for the host and home

From gold-plated cocktail shakers to crystal glassware and gadgets for wine connoisseurs, we present the luxury Christmas wishlist. 

Luxury gift ideas for Christmas

  • 1/15 Jonathan Adler's barbell barware

    Barbell brass barware set £198, Barbell corkscrew £128

    Hand-cast in solid brass, the barware set and stunning corkscrew have been inspired by old-school workout gear - barbells - and would make a lovely gift for any macho cocktail fan. As the modern American brand says, "the perfect drink takes proper training".

    Buy it here

  • 2/15 The Decadence Hamper by Harrods

    £20,000

    The ultimate in luxury Christmas hampers. The Decadence by Harrods arrives in a fleet of trunks, filled to the brim with fine wines, Champagnes, exotic cured meats and timeless Christmas favourites. This one certainly has the wow-factor.

    Buy it here

  • 3/15 Opulent and timeless

    Clock, £276; bowl, £200

    This tripod mantle clock by George Nelson and large bone bowl by Tom Dixon are certain to be well-received this Christmas. The metallic gold colours look great on any table, whatever the season.

    Buy the clock here or the bowl here

  • 4/15 Lalique's Mossi vase

    £7,800

    Lalique's Mossi vase (XXL) in gold luster crystal reflects light to exquisite effect, making it a spectacular centrepiece for any home. A fabulous gift for any Lalique fan, the Mossi vase also comes in votive form for the Christmas table - priced at £65.

    Buy it here

  • 5/15 Laurent Perrier

    £70 for the Champagne Rosé cage special edition

    The newest and latest edition to the Laurent-Perrier Rosé Champagne Birdcages collection, the ribbon cage special edition has rose-gold ribbons wrapped around the cage with a handle on top. The delicious, fruity flavours are fresh, crisp and, packaged in the stunning cage set, it's the ideal gift for Champagne lovers.

    Buy individual bottles here or gift sets here

  • 6/15 Black Cow Yukiwa Shaker

    £99

    The Black Cow Yukiwa Shaker makes for a truly unique gift. The world's only pure milk vodka, made in Dorset using a secret blending process, is positioned next to a gold-plated cocktail shaker by renowned barware brand Yukiwa in this special set.

    Buy it here

  • 7/15 Richard Brendon's Diamond glassware

    From £40 for a shot glass, £200 for a decanter

    Handcut, contemporary crystal glassware with a diamond pattern on the lower third and bottom of each piece. Each product in the range has an ultra-luxe feel, refracting light through individual prisms formed by the diamond cuts. The glasses make a stunning gift - or perhaps a glamorous addition to your own table this festive season.

    Buy it here

  • 8/15 Billecart-Salmon's magnum carafe set

    £175

    A new release by renowned Champagne makers Billecart-Salmon, this Blanc de Blancs Grand Cru magnum is an ideal gift for any Champagne lover and, served in the stunning glass carafe included in the set, will get Christmas day celebrations started with theatrical flourish.

    Buy it here

  • 9/15 Lalique's tableware

    From £80

    While your perfectly-cooked Christmas feast is the main attraction on the big day, a beautifully dressed table can't fail to add to the theatrics of the occasion. Lalique's crystal tableware makes for a glamorous backdrop as the family gets together around the table and memories are made.

    Buy it here

  • 10/15 Diptyque candle

    £48

    Take a trip down memory lane with this stunning candle by Diptyque. The luxurious blend of warm gingerbread and honey notes will fill your home with delicious spices throughout the festive season.

    Buy it here

  • 11/15 True Grace Bespoke

    From £85

    True Grace has just launched a bespoke service at their store in The Burlington Arcade, Mayfair, which makes for a thoughtful gift. Choose from one of their stunning candle fragrances and then decide on which initials you'd like etched while you wait.

    Book an appointment or order here

  • 12/15 The Queen of Crackers

    £1,000

    Fortnum’s Queen of Crackers will astound your guests around the table this Christmas. Each cracker contains one of a range of luxurious gifts, from a pair of cashmere gloves to a silver wine topper. The box of six crackers makes for a stunning gift or a beautiful addition to any dressed table.

    Buy it here

  • 13/15 Half & Half by Waterford

    From £85

    A bright and bold collection by British designer Jo Sampson for crystal brand Waterford. Half & Half is inspired by contemporary shapes and colours. The range makes a lovely gift for anyone with a modern home and a fearless design streak.

    Buy it here

  • 14/15 Coravin

    £279

    The ultimate gadget for a wine lover who wants to enjoy and share a prized bottle on multiple occasions without fear of it spoiling. This updated model of the Coravin has a thin, hollow needle that pierces the foil and cork to access the wine - then pressurizes it with argon to ensure no oxygen enters the bottle. The cork reseals and the wine continues to mature and evolve naturally.

    Buy it here

  • 15/15 Blue Plaque plates

    £225 for a set of 6

    The iconic London Blue Plaque has been replicated on six bone china plates. Hand-decorated in Staffordshire, they make an ideal gift for any English Heritage fan. The set includes Dame Agatha Christie, Sigmund Freud, Jimi Hendrix, Sir Alfred Hitchcock, Emmeline & Dame Christabel Pankhurst and Kenneth Williams.

    Buy it here

