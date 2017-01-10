  1. Luxury
Key interiors trends for 2017:robots, digital prints and in-your-face pattern

The latest colours, designs, materials and crafts for hot homes this year.

H&P

Take a tour: top gadgets and fresh looks for 2017

  • 1/15 Material matters

    Copper and marble will remain the darlings of design. London designer Tom Dixon launches these stone pendant lamps this month, sufficiently waterproof to hang in the bathroom. Wall fitting £185, pendant £195.

  • 2/15 Bold prints

    Pattern will be bold and in your face in 2017. This encyclopaedia floral double duvet set from Ted Baker’s In Bed with Ted range costs £85 from House of Fraser.

  • 3/15 In-your-face pattern

    Interior designer Nicky Haslam tips a burst of pattern in our homes this year. He loves dramatic super-size motifs on dark backgrounds. Limerence wallpaper from House of Hackney comes in this inky-dark version and a lighter rose quartz. From about £145 a roll.

  • 4/15 Botanical wallpaper

    Green works best in plants and leaves, whether for real, or on wallpaper and fabric, as in this Bamboo wallpaper, launching in Paris this month at £65 a roll from Osborne & Little.

  • 5/15 Mayfair magic

    In natural and ebonised oak, stools, £900 each, and the Maker’s Trestle table, in various sizes to order from £4,500, by Lola Lely. Change the table’s height using the brass pegs. At The New Craftsmen.

  • 6/15 How cool is that

    The Hub “smart” robot by LG nods when you instruct it, then controls other home gadgets and appliances. Its camera recognises different family faces, it's a fount of information and it plays all your music. Release date and price yet to be announced.

  • 7/15 Robots are big this year

    The REEM-C humanoid robot from PAL Robotics stands 5ft 4in, weighs 12st and can lift and carry up to 22lbs. It can recognise its environment, the people around it and objects within its reach, and its battery system keeps it fully operational for six hours. At PAL Robotics.

  • 8/15 Going for green

    Green is the Pantone colour of the year. Dulux has launched an exclusively online paint collection called Amazing Space, with 384 colours on offer in soft sheen, flat matt, matt and silk. The paints seen here are in Tuscan Glade 6 and Tuscan Glade 1, both from £28 for 2.5 litres.

  • 9/15 In-house design expansion

    Shoppers want exclusivity, says Pip Pinsloo, design manager at John Lewis, who thinks in-house design studios will continue to expand this year, with more specially commissioned authentic designs on offer. These Shard Skyline cushions by British designer Kristjana S Williams cost £150 each, available from Liberty.

  • 10/15 Digitally printed walls and upholstery

    Digital printing replicates every detail and colour nuancet of fabulous patterns. Cinnabar from the Hebaria collection, launches this month at £250 a roll. The cotton/viscose velvet sofa fabric is Maroque Meteo at £140 a metre. Both available from Black Edition.

  • 11/15 Global crafts

    Craft will permeate the High Street brands as imaginative store buyers commission global goods. These exclusive vases are made for Habitat in workshops in Portugal, Thailand and Vietnam.

  • 12/15 Craft tech

    Technology has permeated craft, enabling new ways of making by hand. Young Hampshire furniture maker Charles Dedman's colourful, veneered Zapotec cabinet is available on request from Mint.

  • 13/15 Innovative high tech techniques

    Fusing craft with innovative high tech techniques is Studio Ilio, a London based design studio set up by Royal College of Art graduates Seongil Choi & Fabio Hendry. Nylon powder melted by a hot wire produces curvy furniture like these stools.

  • 14/15 New tech gadgets for the home

    Londoners want the benefits of new technology in production methods, in materials and in our homes. The Dyson Pure Hot + Cold Link heats the room in winter and becomes a cooling fan in summer. It also purifies the air, removing 99.95% of allergens and pollutants. For £499.99 from Dyson.

  • 15/15 Exclusive designer furniture

    Look out for the Wallis sofa by Pinch in Designers Guild Varese velvet, £2,499; Rodan oak table, £996; Eleanor Pritchard rug, £425; Lines merino throw, £260; cushions, £75, all at Heal’s.

COLOUR & PATTERN

Pantone, the US colour pundits whose colour numbering system is used worldwide, tell us that Greenery is the colour for this year — “a fresh, yellow-green shade of early spring”.

Interior designer Daniel Hopwood, judge of The Great Interior Design Challenge on BBC2, says: “Green is calming and reassuring at a time of turmoil, when politics are polarised. A vital leaf green is good with battleship grey. And foliage, of course, is a natural living way to use this colour — people so love plants at the moment.”

Society designer Nina Campbell says: “I see green as nature’s neutral. It’s all around us outside, we know this colour, we are happy with it. Use it as the background for tropical pinks, turquoise and orange. It is a good accessory on a statement chair, or on a shelf or table setting.”

healshp.jpg
Polly Mason, lead designer at the Liberty of London studio says: “Let the shade spread out in the room. Take up the story choosing from opulent emerald hues to sumptuous shades of jade and olive.”

London’s Nicky Haslam, named interior designer of the year at the Design Museum last month, predicts: “Pattern will bomb into homes in 2017.” He loves dark backgrounds, super-size motifs and smack-in-the-eye colour. “Pattern will go boldly into bathrooms, on to fitted carpets — yes, a comeback — the sofas, as well as up the wall and on windows.”

DESIGN

Londoners want the benefits of new technology in production methods, in  materials and in our homes, with built-in durability, eco-cred and beauty. “The internet has changed the game,” says Sir James Dyson, the supremely entrepreneurial engineer. “We all have smartphones and now they can control our homes.”

lgrobothp.jpg
How cool is that: the Hub “smart” robot by LG nods when you instruct it, then controls other home gadgets and appliances. A camera recognises different family faces. It’s a fount of information, from recipes to news, weather and traffic reports, and it plays all your music

Young London designer Benjamin Hubert of Layer says: “Designers have a responsibility to solve problems with products that benefit society, maybe using technologies tailored to a user’s needs, such as digital sensors or customised 3D printing.”

Robots will be big this year. Dyson has a robot cleaner patrolling his new Oxford Street showroom. Sebastian Conran’s new agency Consequential Robotics has devised a helpmeet table, and a companionable robotic dog.

  Read more

"Designing for our Future Selves" exhibition at The Design Museum

MATERIALS

Buzzword for designers is “materiality,” with new fibres, plastics, and surface coatings. But old materials will hold their own, including woods of all grains and shades, solid and veneers.

Glass is joined in sheets with light-cured glues, moulded or mouth-blown. Copper and marble will remain the darlings of design. London designer Tom Dixon launches stone pendant lamps for bathrooms this month.

tomdixon-hp.jpg
Material matters: Tom Dixon’s Stone pendants, launching this month, are sufficiently waterproof to hang in the bathroom. Wall fitting £185, pendant £195

CRAFTS

“Handmade” will have a powerful appeal and we’ll hear more about expensive “luxury” crafts in 2017, from the likes of The New Craftsmen, of Mayfair.

Craft will be more apparent in the high street, too, with West Elm, Habitat and even Sainsbury’s and Ikea selling beautiful china, glass and rugs made in craft workshops abroad.

charlesdedmanhp.jpg
Craft tech: Hampshire furniture maker Charles Dedman’s veneered Zapotec cabinet, available from Mint

Technology has permeated craft, enabling new ways of making by hand.  Young Hampshire furniture maker Charles Dedman calls it craft tech. His Zapotec cabinet’s doors feature an elaborate geometry of laser-cut, colourful veneers, applied in strips by hand.

SHOPPING TRENDS

Read more

Internet shopping will expand. “The website IS a shop,” says Jason Wilary-Attew, new buying director at The Conran Shop. Shoppers want exclusivity, even on the high street, says Pip Prinsloo, design manager at John Lewis.

“In-house design studios will continue to expand, and you’ll get more specially commissioned authentic design.” Heal’s chief executive Hamish Mansbridge can’t imagine a world without Twitter and Instagram. He says social media “instantly creates trends for designers and buyers alike”.


