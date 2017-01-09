January is the perfect time to refresh your home's interiors with a wow-factor design piece. Whether it's a fancy coffee table, eye-catching artwork or a a show-stopping sofa, good design can transform a space - without a ladder, colour chart or paintbrush in sight.

British auction house Christie's South Kensington has teamed up with luxury interior designer Nicky Dobree to create a cosy ski chalet-style space ahead of the house's interior sale on January 11.

Dobree, perhaps best known for designing luxury ski chalets and once converting a 300-year-old alpine farmhouse described by Kevin McCloud as the "ultimate James Bond pad", has combined furniture, artwork and ski posters for sale in the upcoming monthly auction - as well as her own pieces - in the stunning gallery space.

Designed by Dobree: the space showcases artwork by Paul Flanning, which has an estimated sale price of between £1,000 and £2,000 (Christie's Images Limited)

Located in Brompton Road, Christie's South Kensington offers free entry to the public and Dobree is scheduled to speak about the interior design of luxury ski chalets at "The Alpine Late" event on January 10. Christie's Lates are free drop-in events from 6pm until 8.30pm on the first Tuesday of the month, with guest speakers, demonstrations and even cocktail masterclasses among attractions.

As part of "Interiors including the Ski Sale" on January 11, there will be one hundred vintage ski posters for sale, with estimates ranging from £1,200 to £30,000 and depicting iconic resorts in Switzerland, Norway, Germany and the US.