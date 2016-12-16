1/36 Flexible Fulham warehouse flats Music boss Kate Koumi turned a brick industrial unit, bought in 1995, into two flexible warehouse apartments - which she intends to turn into one big house in the future. She designed it herself, getting an engineer in to do some structural drawings. Bought in 1995 for £200,000, she spent £420,000 converting it into two flats which are now valued at £899,000 and £980,000.



View more images and the full article... Juliet Murphy

2/36 Two neighbours, one extension project Instead of attempting to sweet-talk their neighbours into accepting their extension plans, Kate and Ben (right) persuaded Neil and Rohan (left) to extend at the same time. The couples saved time, halved their costs and added £300,000 in value to their adjoining homes - without looking matchy-matchy.



View more images and the full article... Juliet Murphy

3/36 Modern minimalism with an 'old school' twist Compromise was certainly key to harmonious décor decisions in this Clapham mews house. A teacher with piles of books and CDs - and his partner, who stores his life on a smartphone, mixed and matched their styles in this glam Victorian bakery conversion.



View more images and the full article... Juliet Murphy

4/36 A super-green eco-house A spectacular Passivhaus-style home is hidden behind this very traditional façade in Bloomsbury. Toni McDermott and her husband, Francis Miers, have a shared passion for energy efficiency so decided to convert the formerly wonky period house into a modern eco-friendly family home. "If anyone wants to take a house back to its bones, they’d be mad not to eco-fit it, too," says Toni.



View more images and the full article... Alan Parker

5/36 The Kensal Rise "ugly house" Andy Martin, 52, calls his own north London home “the ugly house”. The outside is a standard Thirties terrace, not everyone’s favourite style, which Martin has kept. But he has totally altered the inside has been totally altered to make more light, a big open ground floor and an entire extra floor on top. He has also extended out 15 feet at the back. Bought for £620,000 in 2012, Martin spent £165,000 renovating it and the estimated value is £1.65 million.



View more images and the full article... Charles Hosea

6/36 Fitzrovia fixer-upper worth £10 million Empty-nesters Simon and Geraldine Tate wanted to move back to the city when they spotted an 18th-century four-storey brick double warehouse five minutes from Oxford Circus. They turned it into a complex of six apartments with their own duplex on the top floor. They paid £5.4 million on the original warehouse, and spent £2.5 million on the project. It's now worth an estimated £10 million.



View more images and the full article... Charles Hosea

7/36 Half-house makes a whole London couple Jennifer Hunt, 26, a marketing manager for Conran, and her fiancé Lee Mainwaring, 33, an architect, bought the back half of a house - and cleverly doubled its size and value without needing planning permission. The house is just shy of 1,000sq ft but looks larger. It cost £595,000 in 2014 and is now valued at £1.35 million thanks to £130,000 of work.



View more images and the full article... David Butler

8/36 Perfect Putney pile Jemima and John grew up next door to each other. She became a designer, he became an architect. After several projects together they found their "forever home" in the form of a derelict Victorian detached three-storey house covered in ivy in Putney - which they completely rebuilt. It cost them £1.6 million to buy and is now estimated to worth £3.95 million.



View more images and the full article... Jack Hobhouse

9/36 New York-style lofty living in Ladbroke Grove Architect Christina Seilern transformed a Victorian sorting office-turned-theatre into a stunning loft home for her family. “I couldn’t get my head around the narrow, vertical, Victorian thing after [living in] New York, where everything is lateral and lofty. So I told the search agent, nothing less than 10 metres wide — which ruled out most Victorian houses.”



View more images and the full article... David Butler

10/36 Hampstead home with games room and shower for the dog South African couple Dee Lehane and Leslie Bergman built a spectacular, light-filled, six-bedroom, four-floor home behind the elegant brick façade of a house in a Hampstead conservation area. There’s even a walk-in shower for Bruno the labradoodle, so he can’t make mud paw-paintings on the porcelain floors.



View more images and the full article... Timothy Soar

11/36 "The most fabulous house in Hackney" Brazilian interior designer João Botelho, 45, bought the top half of a Victorian mansion in 2004. He later bought the bottom half of the building, redesigning it as a sumptuous three-floor "masculine-luxe" home dubbed "the most fabulous house in Hackney". He also turned the basement into a self-contained apartment for rent.



View more images and the full article... Juliet Murphy

12/36 Chelsea's modernist treasure trove Celebrated opera designer Patrick Kinmonth and his Vogue photographer wife Tessa Traeger’s home is a colourful gem of a home inside a modernist block at the confluence of two west London streets. Built in 1938, it was originally intended to provide affordable housing for workers at a nearby electricity substation. Now, it is a modernist treasure-trove filled with vintage gems from near and far.



View more images and the full article... World of Interiors

13/36 Peckham's concrete-and-timber house Architect Jake Edgley, 44, and his wife Katherine, built their concrete and timber house in Peckham around a 130-year-old pear tree and on industrial land heaped with six feet of rubbish and contaminated with arsenic. Luckily their ambition paid off and their 4,500sq ft home, which cost £950,000 to build, is now worth an estimated £3.2 million.



View more images and the full article... Juliet Murphy

14/36 Clever space-saving design This 275sq ft London studio flat showcases clever space-saving design thanks to interior designer Olga Alexeeva, 33. Full of transformable furniture (even the coat hooks fold flat), it's a lesson in making every inch work hard - and you don't realise how tiny it is when you walk in.



View more images and the full article...

15/36 A new build without a basement Interior designers Nick Simmons and Jill Scholes maximised space in their Sixties house in Holland Park without digging a basement. It's now the only Kensington & Chelsea new build without one. But they still managed to add £1.8m to its value.



View more images and the full article... Juliet Murphy

16/36 A glam warehouse loft in Edgware Road When her kids left for uni, lawyer-turned-interior designer Nia Morris sold the family home in Primrose Hill and converted a warehouse loft in Edgware Road from a nineties bachelor pad into a glam open plan home.



View more images and the full article... David Butler

17/36 From an old school house to a black and white flat This warehouse-style flat in an old East End school was given drama and style by interior designer Laura Lakin. With a new black kitchen, white floorboards and natural light throughout, it's a monochrome masterpiece.



View more images and the full article... Juliet Murphy

18/36 The Hackney flat no-one wanted London architect, Johan Hybschmann, needed a test bed for ideas. So he snapped up a grotty Seventies maisonette as soon as he saw its potential. He completely reconfigured it, creating clean and open spaces - which also added £155,000 to its value.



View more images and the full article... David Butler

19/36 The worst house on the best street The time-honoured principle of 'buying the worst house on the best street' worked perfectly for award-winning interiors blogger Kate Watson-Smyth and her husband. The couple bought the house for £850,000 in 2010 and spent £225,000 completely gutting and rebuilding it. The estimated value is now £2 million.



View more images and the full article... Dan Lowe / Habitat

20/36 Inside the super-smart flint house Architect Heinz Richardson and his wife Jenny tore down an old bungalow, replacing it with a super-smart eco-friendly family house. It generates almost all of its energy and has soaring double-height volumes, huge picture windows two picturesque gardens and spectacular views, proving that a home can be both sustainable and fabulous.



View more images and the full article... David Butler

21/36 Blackheath's modernist masterpiece Architect Philip Cooper and his interior designer wife Caroline decided to ask their architect son to design their dream home - in the garden of their existing house. It took 2.5 years and cost £1.6 million but the modernist-inspired house in south London is now worth £4.5 million and meets such high eco-standards that its energy costs are half those of a much smaller house.



View more images and the full article... Alex James

22/36 A global treasure trove of textiles As the owner of design studio Soane Britain, Lulu Lytle's passion for preserving traditional British crafts is evident in her own stunning Bayswater home. It mixes old and new Soane pieces, along with textiles, paintings, maps, and artefacts. All were chosen for their striking looks, shapes and colours, rather than value.



View more images and the full article...

23/36 A dramatic glass box extension A double-height glass box extension more than doubled the value of this modern family home in Chiswick. Bought for £1.5 million in 2009 by a Barts medic and her consultant husband, the work cost £500,000 and the property is now worth an estimated £3.8 million.



View more images and the full article... Charles Hosea

24/36 Clapham's eco-friendly concrete house Architects Deborah Saunt and David Hills sank their concrete home into a south London "backland". The experimental eco-friendly concrete house was carved from a tight garden plot and took two years to build - to stunning effect.



View more images and the full article... Charles Hosea

25/36 London's extraordinary Tin House Looking like something between a cluster of orange origami water bombs and a group of African huts, this extraordinary tin house was created in a former breakers yard in Shepherd’s Bush. Construction cost £800,000, making a total spend of £1.3 million, but it is now estimated to be worth £3.1 million.



View more images and the full article... Charles Hosea

26/36 The 11ft-wide 'skinny house' This rundown brick townhouse in Finsbury Park was in a terrible state but a young London architect took it on. Margaret Bursa and her civil servant husband, Ben, seized the chance to make it fabulous, adding a roof terrace and £550k to its value in the process.



View more images and the full article... David Butler

27/36 The Homerton beauty transformed on a budget The owners of this north-east London built an extension without the need for planning permission. They paid £485,000 for the house in 2011 and spent £150,000 on the renovation. It's now estimated to be worth £905,000.



View more images and the full article... David Butler

28/36 The modern makeover that added £1 million value Interior designer and property developer Georgina David spotted an almost derelict, surprisingly unlisted 1766 brick house in Fitzrovia, and were determined to have it. The extensive work took a year, but the Georgian wreck is now worth £2.97 million and looks fabulous.



View more images and the full article... Charles Hosea

29/36 Doubling the value of a pokey two-up, two-down Bought for £427,100 in 2006, this tiny 950sq ft two-up, two-down home dating from about 1890 in Highbury is now worth £1.26 million having been completely overhauled into this couple's 'forever home' - with the help of a Grand Designs-winning architect.



View more images and the full article...

30/36 A couple who raised the roof, twice Nic Farhi and his wife Tiff extended their grotty Clerkenwell flat up by two floors to create a light-filled kitchen-diner and a roof terrace with stunning 360-degree views around the city.



View more images and the full article...

31/36 London's chicest student digs? For most students, decorating the home comes down to cushions, mugs and a few rugs and posters. But Daisy Thornton’s parents had other ideas. They bought a run-down flat and turned it into a chic Notting Hill home for their UCL student daughter to share with a friend...



View more images and the full article...

32/36 This Thirties ex-council house is now bright and beautiful An imaginative loft conversion and an extension at ground level added 60 per cent more space to this drab thirties council house in Richmond - and turned it into a million-pound home.



View more images and the full article... David Butler

33/36 Inside the UK's first passive house London's first fully certified passive house in Camden blazed a trail that includes triple glazing, solar panels, green roofs and cleaner air inside than out. Costing a total of £550,000 to build in 2009, it's now worth £1.3 million - and fuel bills amount to less than £100 a year.



View more images and the full article...

34/36 From grotty offices to a sleek contemporary home In 2013, Kevin Twittey, who helped to organise the celebrations for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, went shopping for offices. The dismal block he bought in Covent Garden is now a stunning, contemporary home. With the help of architects, Form Studio, Twittey transformed the narrow, vertical, five-storey-plus basement brick terrace into a peaceful oasis.



View more images and the full article... Charles Hosea

35/36 High-end homewares Katharine Pooley - interior designer to the super-rich and owner of a high-end homewares boutique - has created an immaculate and showstopping Chelsea home. Everything is beautifully counterpointed, from the bed she designed, to the luxe home accessories.



View more images and the full article... David Butler