Big UK interior design labels are preparing to launching their spring lines at Deco Off in Paris.

Sanderson have been exploring baroque botanicals, Zoffany have been obsessing over time-worn paintings and fabrics, Cole & Son have gone ethnic with their textiles and Designers Guild have been mixing florals with geometrics. Here's what you have to look forward to:

Let it grow

Gardening and plants, a national obsession, inspire an eclectic batch of papers from Sanderson, with echoes of ancient Persian patterns, 17th-century baroque and 18th-century botanicals. Zoffany has toured grand British country houses to look at antique furniture and carpets, faded paintwork, paintings, panelling and time-worn fabrics. The result is faded grandeur, with innovative paper-backed fabrics for stroke-me texture. And Scion’s Noukku turns towards Scandinavia. Anthology offers stunning, innovative textures and huge wall panels. Minerals and crystals permeate its latest patterns and colours, with traces of agate, amber and quartz.

London's Bernie de la Cuona introduces the stylish, muted Refined Rogue collection

Out of Africa

“African style is coming of age,” says Shauna Dennison, creative director of Cole & Son, whose exports are up 20 per cent on last year. Dennison has been looking at beadwork, homewares made from recycled materials, faux animal prints and ethnic textiles. Her new Ardmore Collection has exotic flora and fauna, from rare birds to big cats, elephants, rhinos and monkeys, set against the patterns of Zulu beadwork and woven basketware.

Paint, paper and lighting

Tricia Guild’s huge new offering, in her trademark vivid hues, is inspired by Majolica ceramics and the coloured glass of Murano and mixes florals with geometrics, while Miss Print is a jaunty new mother-and-daughter outfit making whimsical wallpapers with a quirky hand-drawn touch; songbirds, laurel wreaths, feathers and fig leaves in fresh, clear colours.

Designers Guild's huge new offering is inspired by the coloured glass of Murano , Italy

British paint, and our special take on colour, has a growing fanbase abroad. Farrow & Ball shade names such as Mole’s Breath, and the rich shades they represent, are loved by foreigners. The company, based in Dorset since 1946, prints wallpapers with its own paint for a guaranteed match. New papers have Forties themes, including a striking Deco print.

Porta Romana, founded in 1988, makes beautiful table and pendant lamps using a variety of craft skills. Paris sends the heavenly new Cosmos collection into orbit with a pop-up gallery in the heart of St Germain. In residence will be two much-loved British craftsmen — glass artist Adam Aaronson, and metal-worker Francis Russell.