  1. Luxury
  2. Interiors
  3. Design

Interior design trends 2017:the colours, designs, materials and crafts heading for our homes this year

Expect interiors inspired by everything from the faded grandeur of British stately homes to the mysticism of the moon, the exoticism of Africa and the fragile beauty of glass.

Click to follow
H&P

Luxury British design trends to watch out for this year

Luxury British design trends to watch out for this year

  • 1/15 Explicitly British inspiration

    British brand Osborne & Little sells more abroad than at home in more than 100 countries. These Savoy braids are named after London's Savoy Theatre, built by Richard D'Oyly Carte in the late 19th century to be the home of the Gilbert and Sullivan operettas. They cost from £47 and can be found at 304 King's Road, SW3.

  • 2/15 Out of Africa

    Shauna Dennison of Cole & Son has been looking at beadwork, homewares made from recycled materials, faux animal prints and ethnic textiles. Her African wildlife-themed wallpapers start at £75 a roll, with Zulu Border, £50 for a 10m roll, available from the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10.

  • 3/15 Mixing florals with geometrics

    The new Designers Guild collection includes Majolica wallpaper, inspired by the vibrant patterns of Majolica ceramics. It costs £195 per roll, with two drops 70cm wide and three metres high. The shop/showroom is found at 267-277 King's Road, SW3.

  • 4/15 Confident colour

    This Arabesque wallpaper in Cobalt is £195 per roll, also from Designers Guild. Tricia Guild's huge new offering is inspired by the coloured glass of Murano and comes in her trademark vivid hues.

  • 5/15 Let it grow

    Sanderson's new Art of the Garden collection is inspired by Britain's obsession with gardening and plants. This sofa is in Cheslyn Weaves, £59 a metre, and Brianza cotton velvet. Cushion fabrics cost from £52 a metre. The Sanderson showroom is at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, Lots Road, SW10.

  • 6/15 Baroque botanicals

    These fabrics are also from Sanderson's new Art of the Garden collection, with sofa in Shalimar at £98 a metre, curtains in Baroque Trellis at £52 a metre and cushion fabrics from £51 a metre.

  • 7/15 Striking patterns and textures

    These are all from Harlequin's striking new Momentum collection. The Makala wallpaper is £58 a roll, 68cm wide, and the chair front in Arata is £54 a metre, with the back covered in Tanube Midnight at £45 a metre. Cushion fabrics are from £49 and £59 a metre, also available at the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour.

  • 8/15 Bold hues

    The Sakura wallpaper is also from Harlequin's Momentum collection, priced at £74 a 10m roll, 68.6cm wide.

  • 9/15 Jazzy designs

    Silk specialists James Hare are launching this lamp shade in Mikado, Bright Lights and chair in Bagatelle, China Blue, both available from his website soon.

  • 10/15 Subtle colours

    Colours are subtle- muted but not pastel, with lots of greys, pinks and mustard - in designs that are soft and tonal. London's Bernie de Le Cuona introduces Refined Rogue, featuring versatile upholstery fabrics such as stonewashed linens (£205 a metre), linen sheers (£170 a metre) and linen and wool herringbones (£235 a metre), all available from his shop at 150 Walton Street, SW3.

  • 11/15 Go big for blue

    Blues are the exception to the muted colours trend, where indigo, ink and a luminous turquoise evoke the sea, the sky and even the tropics. This is Designers Guild's Cellini cushion in inky Cobalt, priced at £100.

  • 12/15 Faded grandeur

    Zoffany has toured grand British country houses to look at antique furniture and carpets, faded paintwork, paintings, panelling and time-worn fabrics for its Boleyn collection. The result is faded grandeur, with innovative paper-backed fabrics for stroke-me texture. These curtains are made from Anthea, £148 a metre and the Tuscan Pink flat emulsion is £45 for 2.5 litres. The Zoffany showroom is at Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, SW10.

  • 13/15 Time-worn fabrics

    Zoffany's Boleyn velvets are £108 a metre, with linen blends £180 a metre. The Russet flat emulsio is £45 for 2.5 litres.

  • 14/15 Mural effects

    'Panels' on a roll are a big trend in wallpapers. You get the effect of a mural without the hand-painting. This Rotherby design, also by Zoffany, costs £265 for a 6.5m roll, with two panels each three metres high. The paisley fabric on the chair costs £92 a metre in a complex blend of wool, cotton and viscose, and the throw fabric costs £96 a metre.

  • 15/15 Light and dark in harmony

    Porta Romana, founded in 1988, makes beautiful table and pendant lamps using a variety of craft skills. This mythical French brass 'rocket lamp' is from the heavenly new Cosmos collection, and costs.

Big UK interior design labels are preparing to launching their spring lines at Deco Off in Paris.

Sanderson have been exploring baroque botanicals, Zoffany have been obsessing over time-worn paintings and fabrics, Cole & Son have gone ethnic with their textiles and Designers Guild have been mixing florals with geometrics. Here's what you have to look forward to:

Let it grow

Gardening and plants, a national obsession, inspire an eclectic batch of papers from Sanderson, with echoes of ancient Persian patterns, 17th-century baroque and 18th-century botanicals. Zoffany has toured grand British country houses to look at antique furniture and carpets, faded paintwork, paintings, panelling and time-worn fabrics. The result is faded grandeur, with innovative paper-backed fabrics for stroke-me texture. And Scion’s Noukku turns towards Scandinavia. Anthology offers stunning, innovative textures and huge wall panels. Minerals and crystals permeate its latest patterns and colours, with traces of agate, amber and quartz. 

an113442062londons-bernie-d.jpg
 London's Bernie de la Cuona introduces the stylish, muted Refined Rogue collection

Out of Africa

“African style is coming of age,” says Shauna Dennison, creative director of Cole & Son, whose exports are up 20 per cent on last year. Dennison has been looking at beadwork, homewares made from recycled materials, faux animal prints and ethnic textiles. Her new Ardmore Collection has exotic flora and fauna, from rare birds to big cats, elephants, rhinos and monkeys, set against the patterns of Zulu beadwork and woven basketware.

  • Read more

British brands showcase daring new collections at Paris Deco Off

Paint, paper and lighting

Tricia Guild’s huge new offering, in her trademark vivid hues, is inspired by Majolica ceramics and the coloured glass of Murano and mixes florals with geometrics, while Miss Print is a jaunty new mother-and-daughter outfit making whimsical wallpapers with a quirky hand-drawn touch; songbirds, laurel wreaths, feathers and fig leaves in fresh, clear colours.

an113447718deco-off-7.-desi.jpg
Designers Guild's huge new offering is inspired by the coloured glass of Murano, Italy

British paint, and our special take on colour, has a growing fanbase abroad. Farrow & Ball shade names such as Mole’s Breath, and the rich shades they represent, are loved by foreigners. The company, based in Dorset since 1946, prints wallpapers with its own paint for a guaranteed match. New papers have Forties themes, including a striking Deco print. 

  • Read more

Interiors trends 2017: robots, digital prints and eye-popping pattern

Porta Romana, founded in 1988, makes beautiful table and pendant lamps using a variety of craft skills. Paris sends the heavenly new Cosmos collection into orbit with a pop-up gallery in the heart of St Germain. In residence will be two much-loved British craftsmen — glass artist Adam Aaronson, and metal-worker Francis Russell.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments