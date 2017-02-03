  1. Luxury
Fifteen of the best champagne flutes and coupes:raise a glass in style this Valentine's Day

Whether you're heading out or staying in this Valentine's Day, a beautiful bottle of bubbly is sure to be a hit with your other half. Here are the best glasses to pair with your favourite sparkling tipple...

H&P

  • 1/15 The Rupert Sanderson coupe for 34 Mayfair

    £5,000

    Created by iconic shoe designer Rupert Sanderson, this stunning flute is joined to the heel of a silver-plated and crystal glass shoe stand. The super-luxe package includes one stand, six glasses and a bottle of Perrier-Joüet Epoque Rosé.

    Order here

  • 2/15 The Joseph by Krug

    £195

    A perfect package for any champagne-loving Valentine. These generous Riedel glasses are created from a single piece of glass - and the package includes a bottle of Krug Grande Cuvée.

    Buy here

  • 3/15 Lalique coupe

    £90 each

    These stunning champagne coupes are by James Suckling, as part of his 100 POINTS collection for Lalique. The "U" shaped bowl and frosted stem are subtle design touches typical of the brand's timeless collections.

    Buy here

  • 4/15 LSA Celebrate

    £50 for a set of two

    The stems of these Celebrate champagne saucers have been hand-drawn, sitting below a curved bowl glass topped by a band of gold. Presented in a gift box - and there's a cocktail recipe included for good measure...

    Buy here

  • 5/15 Lismore Pops

    £130 for two

    Promising to add a splash of colour to any table setting or drinks reception, these vibrant Lismore Pops do exactly that. Raise a toast with your loved one this Valentine's Day with a chic crystal glass in one of five striking colours.

    Buy here

  • 6/15 Romance by Dartington Crystal

    £42

    These handmade glasses have been engraved with a simple heart and fiinished with a Swarovski crystal for a glamorous touch.

    Buy here

  • 7/15 Wedgwood

    £55 for a set of two

    These Love Knots tasting flutes make a beautiful gift. Part of Vera Wang's collection for Wedgwood, they're stylish with a touch of understated romance.

    Buy here

  • 8/15 Jasper Conran

    £90 for a set of two

    These Strata flutes by Jasper Conran for Waterford are elegant and timeless. Made of pure crystal, the flutes make for a wonderful gift - either for your self or someone special.

    Buy here

  • 9/15 Neptune

    £40 for a set of six

    A slender stem on the champagne flutes in Neptune's Hoxton collection ensure your hand doesn't warm the liquid.

    Buy here

  • 10/15 Grand flutes

    £34

    The Grand Champagne flutes by LSA (far left) are sure to make an impact at any occasion.

    Buy here

  • 11/15 Golden flutes

    £15

    These double gold band champagne glasses look great on a bar cart, on a table or would make a lovely gift when wedding season hits.

    Buy here

  • 12/15 Vera Wang With Love

    £55 for set of two

    Designed by Vera Wang - the go-to bridal designer - these romantic toasting flutes have a silver base and delicate stem. The set is presented in a sleek gift box.

    Buy here

  • 13/15 Abacus flutes

    £45

    The abacus flutes, part of The Royal Doulton Collections, are glamorous with a modern flair in the form of the geometric pattern seen in the glass.

    Buy here

  • 14/15 Star by Julien Macdonald

    £35

    Pink champange flutes with heart detailing and Swarovski crystals that are perfect for a night in with your Valentine - plus they'll still look great when summer drinks parties come around...

    Buy here

  • 15/15 Nina Campbell

    From £20 each

    These flutes by interior designer Nina Campbell are available in a range of striking colours, would work as stand-alone pieces or matching the brand's range of table linens.

    Buy here

Choosing the perfect glass to pair with a prized bottle of fizz can take much consideration.

Impressive slender stems allow you to hold the glass without warming the champagne, while fine crystal adds even more weight to the sense of occasion. 

A classic flute has long been considered the optimum shape for champagne as bubbles develop gradually, so if your beloved is a purist these Love Knots tasting flutes by Vera Wang could be for you. However, glasses such as Lalique's traditional 'coupe' and LSA's Celebrate saucers are making a comeback, with the broad bowl releasing the full aroma of the champagne.

amarabarwarehp.jpg
Celebrate: the hand-drawn stems of LSA's Champagne saucers sit below a curved bowl glass and a band of gold. The set of two is presented in a gift box - with a cocktail recipe included for good measure

Bold colours may detract from viewing the bubbles in their full glory, but look fantastic on any table and make for a fun, thoughtful gift. 

The Lismore Pops by Waterford are stunning crystal flutes, available in five striking shades to add a pop of colour to any setting. 

Whether your Valentine's Day celebrations are to be spent in a new foodie hotspot or in the comfort of your own home, raise a fabulous glass to the occasion. 

Take a tour of our top champagne glasses for Valentine's Day in our gallery above...


