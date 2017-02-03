Choosing the perfect glass to pair with a prized bottle of fizz can take much consideration.

Impressive slender stems allow you to hold the glass without warming the champagne, while fine crystal adds even more weight to the sense of occasion.

A classic flute has long been considered the optimum shape for champagne as bubbles develop gradually, so if your guests are purists these Love Knots tasting flutes by Vera Wang could be for you. However, glasses such as Lalique's traditional 'coupe' and LSA's Celebrate saucers are making a comeback, with the broad bowl releasing the full aroma of the champagne.

Celebrate: the hand-drawn stems of LSA's Champagne saucers sit below a curved bowl glass and a band of gold. The set of two is presented in a gift box - with a cocktail recipe included for good measure

Bold colours may detract from viewing bubbles in their full glory, but look fantastic on any table and make for a fun, thoughtful gift.

The Lismore Pops by Waterford are stunning crystal flutes, available in five striking shades to add a pop of colour to any setting.

Whether your next special celebration is to be spent in a new foodie hotspot or in the comfort of your own home, raise a fabulous glass to the occasion.

Take a tour of our top champagne glasses in our gallery above...