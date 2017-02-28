  1. Luxury
Designer hotels, New York:Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel fuses the 'grit and glamour' of Manhattan's Fashion District

‘Look, and look again’ is the theme of Renaissance’s new flagship hotel in the heart of New York's Garment District...

H&P

Take a tour of The Renaissance Midtown

    Opened in March 2016, the Renaissance NY Midtown hotel is in the heart of the Garment District...

    Its claim to fame is as New York's first digitally enhanced hotel, with motion-detected corridors that light up and change as you walk past...

    There's also a 'Discovery Portal'. Powered by Time Out, it allows guests to find exhibitions, restaurants and bars in the area with the point of a finger and tap of a foot.

    The hotel was designed by award-winning agency Jeffrey Beers International whose inspiration was the city's mix of 'grit and glamour'...

    The Library Lounge, located on the sixth floor, has a bookshelf divider that doubles as a surprise DJ booth to turn a working environment into a party...

    The hotel has 348 guest rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows and an uncluttered aesthetic. Bare concrete finishes mixed with polished furnishings are used to create a contemporary atmosphere of soft-luxe...

    There are seven Skyline Suites, on the on the 36th and 37th floors, some have private balconies...

    The 2,000 square-foot Empire Suite, has two balconies, a full kitchen, separate library and an entertainment room...

    A huge gastropub called Rock and Reilly’s is located on the fifth floor and has the largest outdoor terrace in New York – a total of 8,000 square feet.

Wyclef Jean headlined the opening party of this stylish hotel, where nearly one thousand guests gathered on the 8,000 square-foot outdoor terrace – one of the largest in New York – last June.

Location: 
​35th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues

Signature style:
Walls of marble contrasted with exposed concrete emulate the grit and glamour of the hotel’s Garment District location.

‘Intelligent’ corridors that respond to human movement with digital murals and subtle sounds are a futuristic backdrop.

Wall-projected images are a contemporary touch, while slightly-faded photographs give a feeling of history to the modern setting. 

Hidden design gem:
“Look and look again” is the theme to this hotel, which models itself on industry where attention to detail is everything. Don’t miss the hidden artwork in the cupboards in your room, touch the spaces where rolls of fabric decorate the walls, and do look down when walking up stairs to read the quotes painted on the edge of the steps.

The team behind it:
Part of the Marriott group, the hotel was designed by award-winning agency Jeffrey Beers International.
 

The bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and an uncluttered aesthetic - some also come with fantastic views and a terrace

Rooms:
There are 348 guest rooms with king-size beds or two queen beds. The decor and furnishings are a mix of industrial chic with soft-luxe, and a gradient frosted-glass shower wall separates the en-suite bathroom from the sleeping area. The higher the room, the better the view - request the Statue of Liberty, Empire State building or Hudson yard.

Don’t miss:
Walk past the lifts on the ground floor and you will find a ‘Discovery Portal’ - a digital alcove that acts as your guide to the city, powered by Time Out. Conduct your way through the suggestions of bars, restaurants and galleries by pointing your finger or swiping your hand through the air. Cover one eye with your hand and it will send a photo of you to Rock and Reilly's gastropub on the fifth floor where they will give complimentary drink. (The password is "thirsty".)

Perfect for: 
Mixing business with pleasure

Prices from about £150 per room per night based on a March stay; www.newyorkrenaissance.com
Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel
218 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001
(001) 212.239.0014


