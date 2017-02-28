Wyclef Jean headlined the opening party of this stylish hotel, where nearly one thousand guests gathered on the 8,000 square-foot outdoor terrace – one of the largest in New York – last June.

Location:

​35th Street, between Seventh and Eighth Avenues

Signature style:

Walls of marble contrasted with exposed concrete emulate the grit and glamour of the hotel’s Garment District location.

‘Intelligent’ corridors that respond to human movement with digital murals and subtle sounds are a futuristic backdrop.

Wall-projected images are a contemporary touch, while slightly-faded photographs give a feeling of history to the modern setting.

Hidden design gem:

“Look and look again” is the theme to this hotel, which models itself on industry where attention to detail is everything. Don’t miss the hidden artwork in the cupboards in your room, touch the spaces where rolls of fabric decorate the walls, and do look down when walking up stairs to read the quotes painted on the edge of the steps.

The team behind it:

Part of the Marriott group, the hotel was designed by award-winning agency Jeffrey Beers International.



The bedrooms have floor-to-ceiling windows and an uncluttered aesthetic - some also come with fantastic views and a terrace

Rooms:

There are 348 guest rooms with king-size beds or two queen beds. The decor and furnishings are a mix of industrial chic with soft-luxe, and a gradient frosted-glass shower wall separates the en-suite bathroom from the sleeping area. The higher the room, the better the view - request the Statue of Liberty, Empire State building or Hudson yard.

Don’t miss:

Walk past the lifts on the ground floor and you will find a ‘Discovery Portal’ - a digital alcove that acts as your guide to the city, powered by Time Out. Conduct your way through the suggestions of bars, restaurants and galleries by pointing your finger or swiping your hand through the air. Cover one eye with your hand and it will send a photo of you to Rock and Reilly's gastropub on the fifth floor where they will give complimentary drink. (The password is "thirsty".)



Perfect for:

Mixing business with pleasure

Prices from about £150 per room per night based on a March stay; www.newyorkrenaissance.com

Renaissance New York Midtown Hotel

218 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001

(001) 212.239.0014