  1. Luxury
  2. Interiors
  3. Design

Collect 2017 at Saatchi Gallery: highlights from the The International Art Fair for Contemporary Objects

Set at the Saatchi Gallery in London’s King's Road, from February 2 - 6, Collect is an unmissable international arts fair showcasing ceramics, glass, jewellery, wood and textiles from leading and emerging talents.

Click to follow
H&P

The Craft Council's Collect show: see the highlights

The Craft Council's Collect show: see the highlights

  • 1/8 For Essex girls

    Tapestries from A House for Essex, a contemporary home designed by Turner Prize winner Grayson Perry and FAT architects near Manningtree, will be shown at Collect with a video of the artist reading The Ballad of Julie Cope.The works tell the story of Julie, a fictional “everywoman” from Essex created by Perry.

    Katie Hyams & Living Architecture

  • 2/8 Retro

    This cabinet is priced from £8,000. It's a collaboration between furniture designer David Gates and enameller Helen Carnac (sarahmyerscough.com)

  • 3/8 Handcrafted

    The Phoenix console table in flame-coloured lacquers on charred oak, by Nest Designs, £9,800 at Joanna Bird Gallery

  • 4/8 Shades of nature

    A ceramic by Malene Hartmann Rasmussen. The artist’s project for Collect Open is a troll installation including a forest wallpaper (www.malenehartmannrasmussen.com)

  • 5/8 Go with the Flow

    On Flow gallery’s stand, April tables by Alfredo Häberli for Nikari, in ash, oak and birch, from £1,927 (flowgallery.co.uk)

  • 6/8 Playful

    Maker in metal Adi Toch’s shapely Vessels on Stilts combine in a bespoke installation for Contemporary Applied Arts - in a range of metals, they respond to sound, quivering on thin legs.

  • 7/8 Mother-of-pearl and copper

    Vessel by South Korean artist Hyunju Kim, presented at Collect by the Korea Crafts & Design Foundation (kcdf/kr/eng)

  • 8/8 Discovery Well

    Ceramics at Joanna Bird by Australian artist Pippin Drysdale include Discovery Well (right) and start from £9,700 (joannabird.com)

Head to the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea until Monday to see the best of contemporary craft from around the world. 

Returning after an absence of 20 months, the Crafts Council’s Collect show is an opportunity to see and buy cutting-edge work. It features 30 galleries from across Europe, Asia and the US, displaying practical and decorative work created using materials ranging from plastic to platinum. 

Collect runs from 2-6 February at the Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, SW3. Tickets are £18 a day or £21 for two days and a auction of show items is at artsy.net.

Take a tour of highlights from the Craft Council's Collect show in our gallery above...


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments