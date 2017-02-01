Head to the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea until Monday to see the best of contemporary craft from around the world.

Returning after an absence of 20 months, the Crafts Council’s Collect show is an opportunity to see and buy cutting-edge work. It features 30 galleries from across Europe, Asia and the US, displaying practical and decorative work created using materials ranging from plastic to platinum.

Collect runs from 2-6 February at the Saatchi Gallery, Duke of York’s HQ, King’s Road, SW3. Tickets are £18 a day or £21 for two days and a auction of show items is at artsy.net.

Take a tour of highlights from the Craft Council's Collect show in our gallery above...