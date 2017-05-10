  1. Luxury
Bert & May @ Heal's:new pop-up shop brings handmade artisan tiles and natural pigment paints to iconic west London store

With handmade tiles, geometric patterns and stunning concrete basins, Bert & May have set up shop in Heal's flagship Tottenham Court Road.

Bert & May @ Heal's: tour the new in-store collection

  • 1/13 New styles

    In Heal's Cabin, part of the design brand's flagship store in Tottenham Court Road, Bert & May have set up residence. Scroll right...

  • 2/13 Handmade tiles

    The tiles come in Bert & May's custom colourways, with a lead time of 7 weeks. Scroll right...

  • 3/13 Glazed or matt finishes

    Plain or patterned, each tile is hand-poured in Spain then finished in Stoke on Trent. Scroll right...

  • 4/13 Bert & May x Heal's

    Round concrete basins, seen at the front of the Cabin, have been handmade in Yorkshire and have a lead time of 4 weeks. Scroll right...

  • 5/13 Handmade basins

    Cast concrete sinks with raw pigments...

  • 6/13 Concrete style

    ...are showcased against naturally ageing brass. Scroll right...

  • 7/13 Eco-paints

    Made with natural pigments, the eco-paints are in shades that complement the brand's tiles. They have a lemon-y scent and come in three finishes: Limewash, Eco Emulsion and Oil Eggshell. Scroll right...

  • 8/13 Fabrics

    Launched late last year, the fabrics range includes designs based on the brand's most popular tile patterns, as well plain styles in muted tones.

    > Scroll right to see inside Bert's Barge, listed for sale for £90k...

  • 9/13 Bert's Barge

    Bert's Barge has been kitted out in the brand's tiles and fabrics, with signature muted tones and dramatic installations from last year's collaboration with Darkroom. Scroll right...

  • 10/13 Bert's Barge

    Moored on Regent’s Canal, the contemporary one-bedroom home has been listed for sale for £90k. Scroll right...

  • 11/13 Bert's Barge

    There's a wood-burning stove in the main living area, and a foldaway double bed in the bedroom. Scroll right...

  • 12/13 Bert's Barge: Darkroom collaboration

    The brand partnered with design label Darkroom last year to create a range of geometric designs on tiles and fabrics - shown here in the barge's bathroom. Scroll right...

  • 13/13 Bert's Barge: £90k

    The cost of the barge doesn't include the mooring or an engine, but one can be fitted for an additional £6k. Contact sales@bertandmay.com for more details

Bespoke homeware brand Bert & May has set up home in Heal's iconic store in Tottenham Court Road, W1.

Perhaps best known for its handmade geometric-pattern tiles, the brand has also recently ventured into natural pigment paints, furniture, bathroom fittings and kitchens. 

New for 2017 are the rounded concrete basins, with natural pigments that complement the signature muted tones of the tiles and fabrics. 

There are 55 shades of eco-paint to choose from, all available in three finishes: Limewash, Eco Emulsion and Oil Eggshell.

All-natural: the eco-paints are in shades that complement the brand's tiles

Until now, the Bert & May range has been sold mostly online, although there is a small showroom in Bethnal Green. Now, however, the brand has joined forces with Heal's to set up shop in their flagship west London store.

"Given Bert & May’s love of original design and beautiful raw materials, the collaboration is very natural fit," says Bert & May founder Lee Thornley. 

We're told the Heal's cabin takeover is due to continue for at least three months, although it may be longer. 

£30k price drop: "Bert's Barge" has been listed for sale for £90k, it has a matt black exterior and a striking Bert & May interior, an ideal urban hideaway for design buffs

LIVE THE LOOK: BERT'S BARGE IS FOR SALE
Another Bert & May project currently on the go is "Bert's Barge", which has been listed for sale for the reduced price of £90,000 - after a £30,000 price drop. 

 Perfect for design fans on the hunt for an urban pad, the chic one-bedroom floating home on Regent's canal has a matt black exterior and a signature Bert & May interior, with dramatic tile installations by Darkroom after a "style takeover" during London Design Festival last year. 

Take a tour of the new Bert & May x Heal's in-store collaboration and "Bert's Barge" in our gallery above...


