Bespoke homeware brand Bert & May has set up home in Heal's iconic store in Tottenham Court Road, W1.

Perhaps best known for its handmade geometric-pattern tiles, the brand has also recently ventured into natural pigment paints, furniture, bathroom fittings and kitchens.

New for 2017 are the rounded concrete basins, with natural pigments that complement the signature muted tones of the tiles and fabrics.

There are 55 shades of eco-paint to choose from, all available in three finishes: Limewash, Eco Emulsion and Oil Eggshell.

All-natural: the eco-paints are in shades that complement the brand's tiles



Until now, the Bert & May range has been sold mostly online, although there is a small showroom in Bethnal Green. Now, however, the brand has joined forces with Heal's to set up shop in their flagship west London store.

"Given Bert & May’s love of original design and beautiful raw materials, the collaboration is very natural fit," says Bert & May founder Lee Thornley.

We're told the Heal's cabin takeover is due to continue for at least three months, although it may be longer.

£30k price drop: "Bert's Barge" has been listed for sale for £90k, it has a matt black exterior and a striking Bert & May interior, an ideal urban hideaway for design buffs

LIVE THE LOOK: BERT'S BARGE IS FOR SALE

Another Bert & May project currently on the go is "Bert's Barge", which has been listed for sale for the reduced price of £90,000 - after a £30,000 price drop.

Perfect for design fans on the hunt for an urban pad, the chic one-bedroom floating home on Regent's canal has a matt black exterior and a signature Bert & May interior, with dramatic tile installations by Darkroom after a "style takeover" during London Design Festival last year.

Take a tour of the new Bert & May x Heal's in-store collaboration and "Bert's Barge" in our gallery above...