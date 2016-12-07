  1. Luxury

Grand Designs - House of the Year, episode three:Hackney's pyramid garden home and a central London mews house join shortlist for top Riba prize

In the penultimate episode of a special series of Grand Designs, Kevin McCloud reveals the two amazing small homes that have been placed on the shortlist in this year's Riba House of the Year competition...

  • 1/10 Garden House

    Built on a tiny plot in east London, the crowning glory of this 1,1000sq ft home is the roof garden - initially commissioned by costume artists Paddy and Keir to placate the neighbours...

    Kilian O'Sullivan/VIEW

  • 2/10 Garden House

    Architect Nick Hayhurst designed bespoke stainless steel troughs filled with 800 varieties of plants - and the neighbours get the best view of it.

    Inside, the one-bedroom house is also home to a light-filled workspace. Ingenious oak cabinetry hides plenty of storage space and a steel staircase appears to float before transforming itself into a shelf space at the top of the steps.

    Kilian O'Sullivan/VIEW

  • 3/10 Modern Mews

    Central glass floors from top to bottom maximise light all the way down to the basement in this Modern Mews - meaning that Dan and Ruth's visitors are advised not to wear short skirts.

    Timothy Soar

  • 4/10 Modern Mews

    The decor was inspired by the couple's honeymoon in Japan and includes sliding wooden framed doors with translucent paper panels and plenty of hidden storage, designed by architect Phil Coffey.

    Timothy Soar

  • 5/10 Covert House

    Half hidden in the ground, half concealed by mirrored edges on its walls, the Covert House is a surprise addition to a conservation area in Clapham.

    Christoffer Rudquist

  • 6/10 Covert House

    Architects David Hills and Deborah Saunt paid tribute to the Georgian influence of their project with a Georgian-style staircase.

    Christoffer Rudquist

  • 7/10 Murphy House

    A myriad of gizmos and gadgets help the Murphy House make the most of its 20ft by 36ft plot in the historic heart of Edinburgh, while still providing 1,800sq ft of living space.

    Keith Hunter

  • 8/10 Murphy House

    Architect Richard Murphy fitted every major window with automatic shutters, to bring in the sunlight in summer and create a warm and cosy home in the long Scottish winters.

    Keith Hunter

  • 9/10 Outhouse

    Outhouse, built into a hill in the ancient Forest of Dean, is based on an architectural conceit in which the footprint of the former farm buildings and road was reversed - courtyards now stand where the old buildings were and the site of the farm track is a 150ft corridor in the house.

    Charles Hosea

  • 10/10 Ansty Plum

    Ansty Plum, built in 1962 by David Levitt, was sensitively and beautifully restored by architect Sandra Coppin. She says: "It's like your favourite woolly jumper that's been moth-eaten, you have to start to unravel bits of it before you can start knitting it back together."

    Photographed by Katie Lock

Two houses in London - one with a spectacular pyramid garden for a roof, the other a glass-floored, modern mews house - have been announced as the fifth and sixth homes shortlisted for the coveted 2016 Riba House of the Year award.

Host Kevin McCloud and the judges selected the innovative properties from five houses that make the very best of their challenging and often tiny sites.

SHORTLISTED: GARDEN HOUSE, HACKNEY
Garden House sits behind a row of Victorian houses in a conservation area in Hackney and its crowning glory is a stepped pyramid garden roof with made-to-measure steel troughs that are filled with 800 varieties of plant.

Home to two artists who simply needed more space, they employed architect Nick Hayhurst to create something special on a tiny plot of land. 

The stunning roof garden was initially a way to make the development less intrusive to neighbours, but became the defining feature of the one-bedroom house.

Architect and head of the Riba jury Meredith Bowles says: "This is a very clever use of space, there are tiny spaces made bigger through use of reflections and roof lights."

SHORTLISTED: MODERN MEWS, W1

 

hoty3modernmewscredtimothysoar.jpg
Modern Mews: Visitors are advised not to wear short skirts because the house has central glass floors from top to bottom (Timothy Soar)

Modern Mews is just that - a modern mews home that can house a 21st century family that craves light.

Architect Phil Coffey not only created a central staircase that runs the whole height of the four-storey house, but installed a series of glass floors that means people can see and hear others in the house wherever they are.

Bowles says the judges were delighted by "the craftsmanship, the intricacy of the detailing, one room being able to see into the next, we love that".

Kevin concludes of the houses that made it on to the shortlist that while they weren't necessarily any better than the others, they were chosen because their architects had "brought joy and delight" to their owners.

The two houses join a Sixties modernist house 'brought back from the dead' in Wiltshire, a partly-subterranean concrete retreat in the Forest of Dean, a half-buried white, mirrored house in Clapham and a Wallace and Gromit-style palace of gadgets in Edinburgh on the shortlist for the 2016 Riba House of the Year award.

Grand Designs: House of the Year is on Thursdays on Channel 4 at 9pm


