A Gothic home converted from the vicarage of a famous Hackney church is on the market for £1.65 million.

Inside, the two-bedroom maisonette feels like a cosy mansion, complete with arches in the niches, gold-leaf cornicing and ornate fireplaces throughout.

The Grade II-listed Haggerston maisonette has had many original features restored, and the 20ft reception room is large enough to serve as living room, dining room and even library.

The hallway is clad in lavishly finished wood panelling and a wooden staircase leads to two bedrooms, one of which is 23ft long. There is also a spacious wood-panelled bathroom and the property even comes with a cellar. There is also a shared Italian-style central courtyard.

Owner and holographic artist Edwina moved to Haggerston from Richmond Hill in 1993 when she bought St Augustine's church and the attached vicarage.

"I came over to the east, attracted by the largest population of artists in Europe," she says. "It was a completely different area to what it is today and I wanted to bring in some energy, create employment."

However, her dream of creating a gallery in the church for local artists - famous and unknown - had to wait until after the top-to-toe restoration. "It was completely derelict, full of pigeons and all the windows were blown," she says.

The maisonette was the vicarage of next-door St Augustine's church. ( Hamptons International)

The building needed a new roof, the chimneys were rebuilt and even a wall had to be reconstructed before the interior restoration could begin of the vicarage which she made her home in.

St Augustine's church was built in 1866 and is the only London church by Henry Woodyer, one of the most highly regarded church architects in Victorian Britain.

The church's artistic links stretch back to 1931, when renowned stained-glass artist Margaret Rope began to install East End Everyday Saints, a series of eight church windows portraying the enactment of miracles by saints surrounded by real-life Haggerston residents.

The visionary works were finally completed in 1947 and the windows were a popular attraction until 1983 when the church was closed. Two of Rope's windows were moved to nearby St Saviour's Priory, while the others were installed in the crypt of St Mary Magdalene, Munster Square, near Regent's Park.

Edwina fell in love with the East End and is staying in the area to oversee a variety of artistic activities in the former church.

Despite the area becoming one of the most expensive parts of the city, she says: "We are lucky, artists are still all around us."

The maisonette is for sale through Hamptons International for £1.65 million