1/67 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk, features a pair of cannon flanking the gravel drive behind the high walls of the dry moat. It is on the market for £750,000 through Strutt & Parker.

2/67 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The drawbridge, which leads into the master bedroom, also provides access to a walkway that leads to the raised garden area. Strutt & Parker

3/67 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The semi-circular kitchen, featuring a series of niches fitted with custom-built units, provides both a breakfast bar and dining area. Strutt & Parker

4/67 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The ground-floor living room off the kitchen is a cosy and casual place to relax. Strutt & Parker

5/67 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The formal dining room with vaulted ceiling is in the former explosives store of the Martello tower, which acted as a lookout and defence against possible invasion from French Napoleonic forces in the early 19th century. Strutt & Parker

6/67 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The master bedroom features a private staircase to the sun-trap roof terrace. Strutt & Parker

7/67 Q Tower in Felixstowe, Suffolk The castellated rooftop offers spectacular views of the Suffolk coastline and the North Sea. Strutt & Parker

8/67 Most unusual homes for sale in 2016: Wilton, Herefordshire £1,495,000 The 12th Century Norman castle boasts Tudor Manor House ruins and a Georgian style five-bedroom manor house.



9/67 Wilton, Herefordshire £1,495,000 Surrounded by a dry moat, three towers remain and there is the opportunity to purchase the title of Lord of Wilton Castle.



10/67 Tetney, Lincolnshire £350,000 Located off the Lincolnshire coast, this wartime fort is made from reinforced concrete and brick with riveted steel Armour plating.



11/67 Cirencester, Gloucestershire £1,495,000 Located between the Cotswold's villages of Cotswold villages of Siddington and South Cerney, this four-bedroom home offers great views over the countryside.



12/67 Cirencester, Gloucestershire £1,495,000 The original round tower dates back to the 18th Century and there is a swimming pool and one-bedroom self-contained annex in the grounds.



13/67 Bridgnorth, Shropshire £199,950 Unassuming from the outside, this quaint two-bedroom cottage has an ornate living space formed from a cave with vaulted pillars.



14/67 Bridgnorth, Shropshire £199,950 Head up a spiral staircase to a terraced landscaped roof garden offering views across Oldbury Wells.



15/67 Co Mayo, Ireland €10,000,000 Surrounded by scenic Clew Bay, the ten-bedroom mansion has a theme park in the grounds. Open to the public, the house has attracted 4 million visitors since 1960.



16/67 Co Mayo, Ireland €10,000,000 Vaulted ceilings and ornate interiors give the home lots of character.



17/67 Stanton Drew, Bristol £110,000 The former 18th century toll house has been transformed into a quaint one-bedroom home. The home was once lived in by families who would collect the toll money as travellers passed by.



18/67 Truro, Cornwall £425,000 A former Cornish Beam Engine House, this three-bedroom offers panoramic views over Fal Valley.



19/67 Truro, Cornwall £425,000 Grade II listed, the property has a workshop, detached studio and cosy snug.



20/67 Malton, North Yorkshire £20,000,000 Set in an impressive 2116 acres, this lot boasts a 21-bedroom home, 43 holiday cottages, village pub, sports field and filling station.



21/67 Malton, North Yorkshire £20,000,000 The North Yorkshire plot is surrounded by picturesque woodland and grassland.



22/67 Rippingale, Lincolnshire £600,000 Built in 1872, this three-bedroom former Great Northern Railway station still boasts original features and has a detached detached engine shed and barn.



23/67 Rippingale, Lincolnshire £600,000 Set in approximately 1.2 acres, the home has five reception rooms for entertaining and three bathrooms.



24/67 Stepney Green, E1 £2,950,000 Offering five bedrooms, this Georgian double-fronted home is in the heart of the East End.



25/67 Stepney Green, E1 £2,950,000 Sitting behind wrought iron gates, the restored Grade-II listed home offers unique interiors with seven reception rooms.



26/67 Holme, Cumbria £700,000 This four-bedroom sheltered earth house goes deep underground with an indoor swimming pool and music room.



27/67 Holme, Cumbria £700,000 Reminiscent of The Hobbit, the focal point is the indoor 'cave' with an open fire and stone walls.



28/67 Remote fortress on Thorne Island £550,000 Located just off the Pembrokeshire coast, and a quarter of a mile from West Angle Bay, this listed ten-bedroom home is surrounded by the two and a half acres of Thorne Island. Scroll right...

29/67 Remote fortress on Thorne Island £550,000 Thorne Island is only accessible by boat but has private water, electricity and drainage supplies, as well as a telephone. Scroll right...

30/67 Remote fortress on Thorne Island £550,000 In need of some refurbishment, the Grade II-listed fort has previously consisted of two bars, a courtyard, games room and two self-catering kitchens. Scroll right...

31/67 Remote fortress on Thorne Island £550,000 The period property has been uninhabited for a considerable time so would suit a buyer looking for a renovation project.



32/67 Oldest house in Dulwich Village Lonsdale Lodge, a seven-bedroom Georgian house, believed to be one of the oldest properties in Dulwich Village is on the market for £5.5 million. Scroll right...

33/67 Oldest house in Dulwich Village The main part of the house, which has been added to and extended over the years, is thought to date back to around 1750.

34/67 Oldest house in Dulwich Village One of the largest properties in the area, it covers 4,517sq ft. As well as seven bedrooms, it has three reception rooms, two bathrooms, large kitchen, large wine cellar and two garages.

35/67 Oldest house in Dulwich Village The house has been occupied by the same family since 1957 and this is the first time it has been on the market in almost 60 years.

36/67 Oldest house in Dulwich Village The central reception hall is believed to be original along with the rooms to the left and on the first storey. The rooms on the left side appear to have been extended, including the addition of a Victorian bay window.

37/67 Oldest house in Dulwich Village Estate agents Harvey & Wheeler believe there may be scope to build another house in the rear of the garden, subject to planning consent.

38/67 Oldest house in Dulwich Village The house is in need of full restoration and refurbishment.

39/67 Point Lynas lighthouse, Anglesey The lighthouse, for sale for £1.375 million, is set in 17 acres of land on a headland offering views of England, Scotland and Ireland. The three houses that make up the lighthouse complex are set behind a high wall, providing shelter from the elements. The lighthouse is 130ft above the water, meaning that a tower to house the light was unnecessary. The light can be seen by ships from 20 miles away.

40/67 Scottish island for sale Tanera Mor, a self-sufficient island hideaway, completely off the grid but with all mod cons, is for sale for the £1.95 million... The 760-acre island is host to the main house - the Old School House - nine traditional cottages currently run as a tourist letting business, along with a cafe and, of course, a post office. Just 1.5 miles from the western Scottish mainland near Ullapool, it features seven miles of rugged cliffs, sheltered coves and beaches.

41/67 Scottish island for sale Should you not have the means to buy the whole island, it is being offered in three lots: the first, at £700,000, includes the entire north end, and includes three houses, the cafe and the post office; the second, at £430,000, covers the central area, including two houses and the island's largest beach; and the third, for £820,000, includes four houses and the small islands of Eilean Mor, Eilean Beag and an unnamed tidal island.

42/67 Ice House, St Cyrus, Scotland The former ice store was once a vital part of a fishing station and is where salmon were kept fresh for shipment to London.

43/67 Ice House, St Cyrus, Scotland Now a cosy home, the all-mod-cons kitchen, with underfloor heating, leads to a terrace for convenient alfresco dining.

44/67 Shearwater, Oulton Broad It is not unusual to find a riverside home with its own mooring, but this house in the Norfolk Broads is truly for the avid sailor - it features a rare drive-in mooring.

45/67 The party cave The Paddock's man-made cave, with realistic rock-effect ceilings and walls, provides the perfect outdoor/indoor area for pool parties.

46/67 The party cave It comes with a bar, a hot tub and sauna, and even a fully fitted kitchen

47/67 The party cave From the outside, the £725,000 house looks just like a substantial family home, but inside its true purpose is revealed...as a custom-built palace for entertaining.

48/67 Skatepark house, Norfolk This three-bedroom terrace near King’s Lynn, Norfolk is a converted hall and former village youth club which comes with its very own inside skate bowl.

49/67 Skatepark house, Norfolk The 19th century property in the pretty village of Terrington St Clement is owned by avid skateboarder Rob Marsden, 41, and is on sale for £200,000.

50/67 Skatepark house, Norfolk It took Mr Marsden six months to build the 26ft by 39ft wooden skate bowl. He hadn’t intended to use the entire space for skateboarding, but admits the ramps “just took over the room”.

51/67 Two Cocks, Berkshire This three-bedroom family home rises like a slab of flint out of the countryside near Newbury, Berkshire. It was featured in Grand Designs on Channel 4 in 2013. Phil Palmer and Michael Butcher, decided to sell their London house, quit their jobs and started a new life on the idyllic farm. The minimalist three-bedroom property is on the market for £2.45 million.

52/67 Osier Island, Worcester They say no man is an island. But it isn't true to say no man can own an island. This one in Worcester near the pretty village of Wyre Piddle, will set you back £190,000 - and you'll be the sole resident. The two-bedroom wooden property on Osier Island dates back to the 1940s. It has been built on a raised platform, away from floodwaters in a rustic, ranch-style.

53/67 Lymm Water Tower, Cheshire This 19th-century building converted into a five-bedroom family home 20 years ago recently featured in a Grand Designs special of Kevin McCloud’s favourite 100 projects. The property has a 70ft high roof garden at the top of the rotunda with panoramic views over the Peak District.

54/67 Vanbrugh Castle, south-east London Vanbrugh Castle in Greenwich is a Grade I-Listed home with five-bedrooms that extends to some 3248sq ft. Cluttons LLP

55/67 Ahm House, Hertfordshire This six-bedrooom home in Harpenden was created by the Sydney Opera House architect Jørn Utzon and structural engineer Povl Ahm in 1962.

56/67 The Mill House, Sussex Soaring high on the South Downs, this beautifully converted mill is for sale for £1.7m and has four bedrooms and even a swimming pool...

57/67 The Mill House, Sussex The 35ft pool has a retractable cover enabling it to be used all year round.

58/67 The Mill House, Sussex The cosy living room through the arched door at the base of the windmill has a wood-burning stove.

59/67 The Mill House, Sussex All five floors of the tower provide stunning views of the South Downs.

60/67 Lighthouse cottages The semi-detached two-bedroom cottages sit next to the working Cantick Head Lighthouse, with all three homes, including the principal keeper's cottage, on sale for £300,000.

61/67 Notting Hill skinny house A super-skinny home described by its owners as a 'life-sized doll's house' is for sale in Notting Hill for £1.25 million.

62/67 Notting Hill skinny house The kitchen/diner is on the ground floor, with the main living area and roof terrace on the first floor.

63/67 Bruton Park, Surrey At this sprawling 18,000sq ft mansion in Virginia Water you can park the sports car poolside thanks to a custom-made glass turntable...

64/67 Bruton Park, Surrey The trophy home on the exclusive Wentworth Estate in Virginia Water, Surrey, also has 3.5-acre grounds, seven bedrooms, a two-bedroom staff apartment, cinema room and beauty salon.

65/67 Bruton Park, Surrey Not only does a car lift take your precious classic Ferrari down to pool level, but the adjacent underground garage has parking for five other vehicles.

66/67 Outwood Windmill, Surrey The windmill, which was built in 1665 a few miles from Godstone, is 39ft high and its sails have a span of 60 feet.