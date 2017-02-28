Winston Churchill once lived in this elegant four-bedroom flat in prestigious Eccleston Square, Pimlico, which is now available to rent for £4,500 a week with Savills.

The young Winston moved into the 4,000sq ft flat a year after marrying Clementine Hozier and the first two of their children were born there — Diana in 1909 and Randolph in 1911.

During his time at the stucco terrace in Pimlico, built by Thomas Cubitt in 1835, the man who would become Britain’s great wartime leader made huge strides in his political career.



