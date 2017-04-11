1/25 Laughlin Park, LA Angelina Jolie is thought to be making an offer on one of the most glamorous homes in Los Angeles. Scroll right...

2/25 Laughlin Park, LA The £20 million, six-bedroom house covers 11,000 square feet in the luxurious Laughlin Park gated retreat in the Los Feliz area. Scroll right...

3/25 Laughlin Park, LA The Beaux Arts-style mansion combines original details with modern touches after a six-year renovation. Scroll right...

4/25 Laughlin Park, LA There are six bedrooms and ten bathrooms in total, with decorative fireplaces in the dining rooms, living room, and master bedroom. Scroll right...

5/25 Laughlin Park, LA Wooden floors, period-style staircases and high ceilings are among plush features. > Scroll right for more A-list homes...

6/25 £161k a month to rent Sting’s place Sting is in London for his global concert tour this week but, ever savvy, he is renting out his seven-bedroom Malibu beach house while he is busy. It's on the market for £161k a month. The bedrooms overlook the Pacific, and there’s a separate guest apartment, a gym and a wraparound terrace. Getty

7/25 Craig Revel Horwood's Camden home The Strictly judge has put his Kelly Street home on the market after 20 years. The Grade II-listed house cost £149,000 in 1997, now the two-bedroom powder pink house has an asking price of £1.2 million. Getty

8/25 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment An apartment is for sale in a grand Tuscan villa that has been restored in collaboration with Alberto Bocelli. It's for sale for £255k, and is just a short walk from the Teatro del Silenzio open-air theatre where Andrea Bocelli performs each year. Rex/ realitalia.co.uk

9/25 Ellen's £36m Santa Barbara estate Ellen DeGeneres is selling her £36m Californian estate. There's plenty of indoor-outdoor entertaining space with sun room, dining room, kitchen pizza oven and dining terrace. The main villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's on the market through Sotheby's International Realty. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... TopTenRealEstateDeals.com/ Getty

10/25 A Surrey home once owned by John Lennon John Lennon’s former home on Surrey's prestigious St George’s Hill estate has been listed for sale for £8.95 million. Rex

11/25 A kitchen fit for a body coach Filming fees helped pay off the mortgage at this four-bedroom property in Wandsworth, where Joe Wicks and MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode have all made appearances. Now it seems to have been snapped up less than a month after being first listed for sale. Caters News Agency

12/25 Mel B's Hollywood Hills home Spice Girl-turned-America’s Got Talent judge Mel B is selling her LA home. With a bar, recording studio, cinema and gym among plush features, the four-bedroom home has been listed for £7.14m. Corbis / Splash

13/25 Tiphaine de Lussy and Dinos Chapman The YBA and his textile-designer wife are selling their four-bedroom townhouse in Spitalfields. Behind the Victorian façade is a very contemporary, open-plan interior with polished concrete floors and iroko-panelled walls. > Read more... Getty

14/25 A sound investment Warren Buffett - the world's third richest man, with a fortune of £48bn - is selling his California beach house. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has sculpted ceilings and recessed lighting to spotlight Buffett's modern art collection. The investor bought the retreat for £121k in 1971 but it's now on the market for £8.8m. > Read more...

15/25 Ed Sheeran's Italian vineyard The Shape of You singer has bought a home in the Italian countryside. He adds his new property to his portfolio of homes in London and his home town of Suffolk, where he is thought to be building a bar in his basement. > Read more... Rex/Alamy

16/25 Britney Spears slashes price The pop star knocked almost $2 million off the price of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California in order to find a buyer for the mega mansion. > Read more... Getty

17/25 The Beatles' swinging Knightsbridge flat Rent the Knightsbridge flat George Harrison and Pattie Boyd shared with Ringo Starr at the height of Beatlemania for £1,600 a week. > Read more...

18/25 Crystal Maze presenter's Surrey pad The former home of Crystal Maze presenter Richard O’Brien is for sale for £1.5 million. O’Brien, who wrote The Rocky Horror Picture Show, named the property Denton in honour of the US town in Ohio where the musical is set. > Read more... Rex

19/25 Olympic rental Olympic swimming stars Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Chris Walker-Hebborn have found a two-bedroom Georgian gem to rent in Bath for £1,075 a month while they train at Bath university. > Read more...

20/25 Eclectic mix Actress Minnie Driver called in interior designer Peter Dunham to help her bring English eccentricity to her Hollywood home. > Read more... Elle Decor/ William Abranowicz

21/25 Idris' Thailand retreat Hackney-born Idris Elba recently stayed at über-glam seven-bedroom Samujana Villa 12 on the Thai island of Koh Samui. It boasts five Jacuzzis, a cinema and pool with underwater sound system. Rent it from £2,251 a night...

22/25 £19k a month for Cheryl's place Cheryl was snapped shifting her belongings out of her six-bedroom former marital home in Hertfordshire, which she reportedly hopes to rent out for £19,000 a month. > Scroll right for more A-list properties... Getty

23/25 Kirsten's NY loft Kirsten Dunst has listed her Manhattan loft for £4m. The Spiderman actress purchased the property for £2.4m in 2007. Features include exposed brick, an open floorplan and large windows. www.elliman.com/Getty

24/25 Sunset Boulevard Sandra Bullock has put her three-bedroom home on Sunset Boulevard up for rent at £12,000 a month. Built over one floor and nestling amid lush, landscaped tropical gardens, it comes fully furnished. Getty