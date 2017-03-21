Missenden House in the TV-star village of Little Missenden in Buckinghamshire will be familiar to fans of The Vicar of Dibley, who will know it as Dibley Manor, the home of wealthy councillor David Horton in the Nineties BBC sitcom starring Dawn French.

It was built as the residence of Jonas Deacon, a prosperous East India merchant, in 1729. Now listed with Savills for £3.95 million, the eight-bedroom mansion has undergone modernisation but retains Grade II-listed features.

£3.95 million: the Georgian house has been thoroughly modernised

The gardens were designed by Chelsea Flower Show Gold medal winner Christopher Bradley-Hole, and back on to the River Misbourne.

Pretty Little Missenden has also been a regular filming location for ITV’s Midsomer Murders — to the extent that the long-running hit crime series was nearly titled Missenden Murders.