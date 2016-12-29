-
1/25
Ben and Marina's north Kensington terrace
He’s an explorer, she’s a childbirth expert - Ben and Marina Fogle’s home just had to be extraordinary. It's beautiful, but it's also a fully practical family house...

2/25
Kate's former holiday home
Hollywood A-lister Kate Winslet's former four-bedroom home by the west Cornish coast, just a 10-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Godrevy and Gwithian, is spread over three floors. Scroll right...
Getty
3/25
Kate's former holiday home
The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and the lower-ground floor is designed as a self-contained studio apartment with its own kitchen area and bathroom. It was listed for £400,000.

4/25
You better believe it
Cher's former Beverly Hills home has been transformed by the current owners into a 16-acre equestrian estate. Hidden from public view by mature landscaping, the 20,000sq ft main residence has 11 bedrooms, wood-burning fireplaces and beamed ceilings. Outside there is a pool, spa and kitchen, plus a detached 7,000sq ft five-bedroom guesthouse. Scroll right...
Rex
5/25
Cher's former Beverly Hills home...
A view from above of the lavish estate that features an equestrian centre, tennis court and unparalleled privacy from Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves. The estate was listed for £64.4 million...

6/25
Man on a mission
Tom Cruise sold his Beverly Hills mansion soon after putting his £40m Colorado home on the market.

Splash news / Alamy
7/25
Rowan sells his Waterperry retreat
Blackadder star, Rowan Atkinson - who now lives mostly at his £4.65 million London home - dropped the price of his Oxfordshire house by £475k after it spent 18 months on the market. Scroll right...
Getty
8/25
The Old Rectory, Waterperry
The kitchen/family room is part of the contemporary extension to the rear of the property, linking reception rooms to the swimming pool complex. Scroll right...
9/25
The Old Rectory, Waterperry
An original stone cottage has been incorporated into the main house, providing flexible living space.

10/25
Ashley and Cheryl's former marital home
The palatial eight-bedroom mansion in Surrey with a private helipad, once owned by Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Ashley Cole, was listed for sale for £7.5 million in April 2016 - then reduced by half a million pounds a few months later. Scroll right...
PA
11/25
Hurtmore House
The mansion comes with a golf course, private helipad and five-a-side football pitch. Scroll right...
-
12/25
Hurtmore House
Extensive renovations by the former couple include the addition of a leisure complex, entertainment area and cocktail bar.

13/25
Mission Impossible?
Hollywood star, Tom Cruise bought listed Rede Place in West Sussex for £3 million in 2006 and listed it last October for £4.94 million.

Getty
14/25
Calling all Great British Bake Off fans
Mary Berry's former home in Bucks - where she served 1,000 dinners - was listed for £3 million earlier this year. Scroll right...
BBC
15/25
The Red House, Buckinghamshire
The 3,455 sq ft space, which is named The Red House, has a master bedroom suite and five further bedrooms. There is also a dining room where Berry would entertain guests and a coach house in the grounds comprises a garage, workshop, store and tack room. Scroll right...
-
16/25
The Red House, Buckinghamshire
Much of Mary Berry's early TV work was filmed in the kitchen and the property was seen on BBC2’s The Mary Berry story.

17/25
Taylor Swift's luxury West Village pad
The Shake it Off singer, Taylor Swift, changed it up at home this year - by moving into a luxury pad with a private rooftop lounge and indoor pool while she renovates her luxury Tribeca penthouse.

Getty/ Leslie J Garfield NY
18/25
Emily Blunt's LA home
British actress Emily Blunt bought her West Hollywood home in 2009 with her husband, American actor John Krasinski, for £1.3 million - and listed it earlier this year for £5.6 million. Fans of US comic Jimmy Kimmel may recognise the Hollywood Hills home — he gift-wrapped it as part of a gag for his show.

19/25
The £8.5m McQueen penthouse
A multi-million pound refurbishment of Alexander McQueen's former Mayfair residence celebrates the life and work of the iconic fashion designer.

Tony Buckingham
20/25
Matt gears up to sell LA villa
The American Top Gear presenter doesn't seem ready to cut all ties with his homeland - he still owns another three properties in the States.

BBC Worldwide / Gus Gregory
21/25
The Clooney's love boat
Power couple George and Amal Clooney splashed out on a £10,000 small boat for their Oxfordshire estate. The pair are said to be spending £20 million renovating their Thameside Sonning home which they bought for a rumoured £7.5 million two years ago.

Getty
22/25
An LA home for a London pop queen
Adele splashed out on a new £6.5m LA home near J-Law and Cameron Diaz earlier this year. The 6,600sq ft property has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool house.

Rex
23/25
Emilia Clarke's £3.81m Cali home
Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke splashed out £246,000 above the asking price on a two-bedroom home in California. The property sports a 30ft swimming pool - just the place for the Mother of Dragons to relax after a fiery week on set - and Venice Beach is just a few steps away.

Rex / MLS.com
24/25
Amy Schumer's spectacular penthouse
Actress Amy Schumer spent £9.7 million on a New York penthouse. At 4,500sq ft inside and 3,000sq ft outside, let’s just call it a dream bachelorette pad. Scroll right...
Rex
25/25
Amy Schumer's spectacular penthouse
Set over two floors, the flat has glass walls to make the most of the amazing views. Schumer is said to have snapped up the five-bedroom home on Upper West Side after the price was slashed from £15.2 million.

