  1. Luxury
  2. Celebrity homes

The hottest celebrity homes of the year:from George and Amal Clooney's Oxfordshire retreat to Ben Fogle's exotic London terrace

As 2016 draws to a close, we take a look back at the most spectacular celebrity homes featured in Homes & Property this year...

The hottest celebrity homes of 2016

The hottest celebrity homes of 2016

  • 1/25 Ben and Marina's north Kensington terrace

    He’s an explorer, she’s a childbirth expert - Ben and Marina Fogle’s home just had to be extraordinary. It's beautiful, but it's also a fully practical family house...

    View more images and the full article...

    Rex

  • 2/25 Kate's former holiday home

    Hollywood A-lister Kate Winslet's former four-bedroom home by the west Cornish coast, just a 10-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Godrevy and Gwithian, is spread over three floors. Scroll right...

    Getty

  • 3/25 Kate's former holiday home

    The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and the lower-ground floor is designed as a self-contained studio apartment with its own kitchen area and bathroom. It was listed for £400,000.

    View more images and the full article...

  • 4/25 You better believe it

    Cher's former Beverly Hills home has been transformed by the current owners into a 16-acre equestrian estate. Hidden from public view by mature landscaping, the 20,000sq ft main residence has 11 bedrooms, wood-burning fireplaces and beamed ceilings. Outside there is a pool, spa and kitchen, plus a detached 7,000sq ft five-bedroom guesthouse. Scroll right...

    Rex

  • 5/25 Cher's former Beverly Hills home...

    A view from above of the lavish estate that features an equestrian centre, tennis court and unparalleled privacy from Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves. The estate was listed for £64.4 million...

    View more images and the full article...

  • 6/25 Man on a mission

    Tom Cruise sold his Beverly Hills mansion soon after putting his £40m Colorado home on the market.

    View more images and the full article...

    Splash news / Alamy

  • 7/25 Rowan sells his Waterperry retreat

    Blackadder star, Rowan Atkinson - who now lives mostly at his £4.65 million London home - dropped the price of his Oxfordshire house by £475k after it spent 18 months on the market. Scroll right...

    Getty

  • 8/25 The Old Rectory, Waterperry

    The kitchen/family room is part of the contemporary extension to the rear of the property, linking reception rooms to the swimming pool complex. Scroll right...

  • 9/25 The Old Rectory, Waterperry

    An original stone cottage has been incorporated into the main house, providing flexible living space.

    View more images and the full article...

  • 10/25 Ashley and Cheryl's former marital home

    The palatial eight-bedroom mansion in Surrey with a private helipad, once owned by Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Ashley Cole, was listed for sale for £7.5 million in April 2016 - then reduced by half a million pounds a few months later. Scroll right...

    PA

  • 11/25 Hurtmore House

    The mansion comes with a golf course, private helipad and five-a-side football pitch. Scroll right...

  • 12/25 Hurtmore House

    Extensive renovations by the former couple include the addition of a leisure complex, entertainment area and cocktail bar.

    View more images and the full article...

  • 13/25 Mission Impossible?

    Hollywood star, Tom Cruise bought listed Rede Place in West Sussex for £3 million in 2006 and listed it last October for £4.94 million.

    View more images and the full article...

    Getty

  • 14/25 Calling all Great British Bake Off fans

    Mary Berry's former home in Bucks - where she served 1,000 dinners - was listed for £3 million earlier this year. Scroll right...

    BBC

  • 15/25 The Red House, Buckinghamshire

    The 3,455 sq ft space, which is named The Red House, has a master bedroom suite and five further bedrooms. There is also a dining room where Berry would entertain guests and a coach house in the grounds comprises a garage, workshop, store and tack room. Scroll right...

  • 16/25 The Red House, Buckinghamshire

    Much of Mary Berry's early TV work was filmed in the kitchen and the property was seen on BBC2’s The Mary Berry story.

    View more images and the full article...

  • 17/25 Taylor Swift's luxury West Village pad

    The Shake it Off singer, Taylor Swift, changed it up at home this year - by moving into a luxury pad with a private rooftop lounge and indoor pool while she renovates her luxury Tribeca penthouse.

    View more images and the full article...

    Getty/ Leslie J Garfield NY

  • 18/25 Emily Blunt's LA home

    British actress Emily Blunt bought her West Hollywood home in 2009 with her husband, American actor John Krasinski, for £1.3 million - and listed it earlier this year for £5.6 million. Fans of US comic Jimmy Kimmel may recognise the Hollywood Hills home — he gift-wrapped it as part of a gag for his show.

    View more images and the full article...

  • 19/25 The £8.5m McQueen penthouse

    A multi-million pound refurbishment of Alexander McQueen's former Mayfair residence celebrates the life and work of the iconic fashion designer.

    View more images and the full article...

    Tony Buckingham

  • 20/25 Matt gears up to sell LA villa

    The American Top Gear presenter doesn't seem ready to cut all ties with his homeland - he still owns another three properties in the States.

    View more images and the full article...

    BBC Worldwide / Gus Gregory

  • 21/25 The Clooney's love boat

    Power couple George and Amal Clooney splashed out on a £10,000 small boat for their Oxfordshire estate. The pair are said to be spending £20 million renovating their Thameside Sonning home which they bought for a rumoured £7.5 million two years ago.

    View more images and the full article...

    Getty

  • 22/25 An LA home for a London pop queen

    Adele splashed out on a new £6.5m LA home near J-Law and Cameron Diaz earlier this year. The 6,600sq ft property has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool house.

    View more images and the full article...

    Rex

  • 23/25 Emilia Clarke's £3.81m Cali home

    Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke splashed out £246,000 above the asking price on a two-bedroom home in California. The property sports a 30ft swimming pool - just the place for the Mother of Dragons to relax after a fiery week on set - and Venice Beach is just a few steps away.

    View more images and the full article...

    Rex / MLS.com

  • 24/25 Amy Schumer's spectacular penthouse

    Actress Amy Schumer spent £9.7 million on a New York penthouse. At 4,500sq ft inside and 3,000sq ft outside, let’s just call it a dream bachelorette pad. Scroll right...

    Rex

  • 25/25 Amy Schumer's spectacular penthouse

    Set over two floors, the flat has glass walls to make the most of the amazing views. Schumer is said to have snapped up the five-bedroom home on Upper West Side after the price was slashed from £15.2 million.

    View more images and the full article...

This year has seen celebrities on both sides of the Atlantic selling, buying, reducing and even flipping their homes, providing us with a rare glimpse inside some of the most spectacular and extravagant homes on the property market.

During 2016, we've seen the Clooneys splash out on a £10k 'love boat' for their Oxfordshire estate and pop queen Adele snap up a sprawling LA mansion in the same star-studded neighbourhood that Cameron Diaz and J-Law call home.

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke splashed out on a Venice Beach house with a 30ft swimming pool - just the place for the Mother of Dragons to relax after a fiery week on set.

Shake it Off singer Taylor Swift also changed it up at home this year - by moving into a luxury pad with a private rooftop lounge and indoor pool while she renovates her luxury Tribeca penthouse.

  • Read more

See inside Justin Bieber's £25k-a-week north London super-mansion

Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise listed his £40m Colorado estate, sold his Beverly Hills mansion but has struggled to find a buyer for his West Sussex pile.

Rowan Atkinson also had a tough time selling his five-bedroom rectory home in the village of Waterperry, near Oxford, and eventually slashed almost half a million pounds off the asking price.

In London, celebrity couple Ben and Marina Fogle opened the doors of their colourful five-storey terrace house. From the eclectic kitchen with its Soho House vibe, to the man cave in the garden, the family home of this TV explorer and parenting guru just had to be extraordinary - and it doesn't disappoint.

Take a tour - and see inside - the hottest celebrity homes of 2016 in our gallery above...


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments