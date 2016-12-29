1/25 Ben and Marina's north Kensington terrace He’s an explorer, she’s a childbirth expert - Ben and Marina Fogle’s home just had to be extraordinary. It's beautiful, but it's also a fully practical family house...



View more images and the full article... Rex

2/25 Kate's former holiday home Hollywood A-lister Kate Winslet's former four-bedroom home by the west Cornish coast, just a 10-minute drive from the sandy beaches of Godrevy and Gwithian, is spread over three floors. Scroll right... Getty

3/25 Kate's former holiday home The master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and the lower-ground floor is designed as a self-contained studio apartment with its own kitchen area and bathroom. It was listed for £400,000.



View more images and the full article...

4/25 You better believe it Cher's former Beverly Hills home has been transformed by the current owners into a 16-acre equestrian estate. Hidden from public view by mature landscaping, the 20,000sq ft main residence has 11 bedrooms, wood-burning fireplaces and beamed ceilings. Outside there is a pool, spa and kitchen, plus a detached 7,000sq ft five-bedroom guesthouse. Scroll right... Rex

5/25 Cher's former Beverly Hills home... A view from above of the lavish estate that features an equestrian centre, tennis court and unparalleled privacy from Gypsies, Tramps & Thieves. The estate was listed for £64.4 million...



View more images and the full article...

6/25 Man on a mission Tom Cruise sold his Beverly Hills mansion soon after putting his £40m Colorado home on the market.



View more images and the full article... Splash news / Alamy

7/25 Rowan sells his Waterperry retreat Blackadder star, Rowan Atkinson - who now lives mostly at his £4.65 million London home - dropped the price of his Oxfordshire house by £475k after it spent 18 months on the market. Scroll right... Getty

8/25 The Old Rectory, Waterperry The kitchen/family room is part of the contemporary extension to the rear of the property, linking reception rooms to the swimming pool complex. Scroll right...

9/25 The Old Rectory, Waterperry An original stone cottage has been incorporated into the main house, providing flexible living space.



View more images and the full article...

10/25 Ashley and Cheryl's former marital home The palatial eight-bedroom mansion in Surrey with a private helipad, once owned by Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and Ashley Cole, was listed for sale for £7.5 million in April 2016 - then reduced by half a million pounds a few months later. Scroll right... PA

11/25 Hurtmore House The mansion comes with a golf course, private helipad and five-a-side football pitch. Scroll right...

12/25 Hurtmore House Extensive renovations by the former couple include the addition of a leisure complex, entertainment area and cocktail bar.



View more images and the full article...

13/25 Mission Impossible? Hollywood star, Tom Cruise bought listed Rede Place in West Sussex for £3 million in 2006 and listed it last October for £4.94 million.



View more images and the full article... Getty

14/25 Calling all Great British Bake Off fans Mary Berry's former home in Bucks - where she served 1,000 dinners - was listed for £3 million earlier this year. Scroll right... BBC

15/25 The Red House, Buckinghamshire The 3,455 sq ft space, which is named The Red House, has a master bedroom suite and five further bedrooms. There is also a dining room where Berry would entertain guests and a coach house in the grounds comprises a garage, workshop, store and tack room. Scroll right...

16/25 The Red House, Buckinghamshire Much of Mary Berry's early TV work was filmed in the kitchen and the property was seen on BBC2’s The Mary Berry story.



View more images and the full article...

17/25 Taylor Swift's luxury West Village pad The Shake it Off singer, Taylor Swift, changed it up at home this year - by moving into a luxury pad with a private rooftop lounge and indoor pool while she renovates her luxury Tribeca penthouse.



View more images and the full article... Getty/ Leslie J Garfield NY

18/25 Emily Blunt's LA home British actress Emily Blunt bought her West Hollywood home in 2009 with her husband, American actor John Krasinski, for £1.3 million - and listed it earlier this year for £5.6 million. Fans of US comic Jimmy Kimmel may recognise the Hollywood Hills home — he gift-wrapped it as part of a gag for his show.



View more images and the full article...

19/25 The £8.5m McQueen penthouse A multi-million pound refurbishment of Alexander McQueen's former Mayfair residence celebrates the life and work of the iconic fashion designer.



View more images and the full article... Tony Buckingham

20/25 Matt gears up to sell LA villa The American Top Gear presenter doesn't seem ready to cut all ties with his homeland - he still owns another three properties in the States.



View more images and the full article... BBC Worldwide / Gus Gregory

21/25 The Clooney's love boat Power couple George and Amal Clooney splashed out on a £10,000 small boat for their Oxfordshire estate. The pair are said to be spending £20 million renovating their Thameside Sonning home which they bought for a rumoured £7.5 million two years ago.



View more images and the full article... Getty

22/25 An LA home for a London pop queen Adele splashed out on a new £6.5m LA home near J-Law and Cameron Diaz earlier this year. The 6,600sq ft property has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a pool house.



View more images and the full article... Rex

23/25 Emilia Clarke's £3.81m Cali home Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke splashed out £246,000 above the asking price on a two-bedroom home in California. The property sports a 30ft swimming pool - just the place for the Mother of Dragons to relax after a fiery week on set - and Venice Beach is just a few steps away.



View more images and the full article... Rex / MLS.com

24/25 Amy Schumer's spectacular penthouse Actress Amy Schumer spent £9.7 million on a New York penthouse. At 4,500sq ft inside and 3,000sq ft outside, let’s just call it a dream bachelorette pad. Scroll right... Rex