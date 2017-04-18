1/20 You belong(ed) to me The spectacular New York home that was rented last year for £31,400 a month by country-pop princess Taylor Swift is now for sale. Scroll right...

2/20 Love story The 5,400sq ft carriage house in one of the hippest streets in Manhattan's West Village dates back to 1912 and has been revamped to meet showbiz standards.

3/20 Safe and sound It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms...

4/20 Jump then fall ...a fitness room, indoor swimming pool and a wood-burning fireplace.

5/20 Mine The kitchen is compact, but decked out with high-spec, professional appliances.

6/20 Out of the woods The kitchen looks on to the formal dining room where floor-to-ceiling windows flood the room with light. Leslie J. Garfield Estate Agents / Getty

7/20 Sweeter than fiction It has an NYC loft vibe - on a huge scale. Several spacious reception rooms are arranged over four swish levels. Leslie J. Garfield Estate Agents, New York

8/20 Blank space The home is spread across four floors, with a rooftop terrace an extra-glam feature. Leslie J. Garfield Estate Agents, New York

9/20 Style The double-height reception room has vast windows and a statement chandelier. Leslie J. Garfield Estate Agents, New York

10/20 Wildest dreams The owner has decided to list the beautifully designed property for £19.5 million.

11/20 Cheryl's Herts home Pop singer Cheryl has quietly put her Hertfordshire home up for sale for £5m, the same price she paid for it in 2015. The property was on the rental market for £19k a month as Cheryl had moved in with One Direction superstar Liam Payne, the father of her baby son. Rex

12/20 Could Jolie be heading to Laughlin Park? Angelina Jolie is thought to be making an offer on one of the most glamorous homes in LA. The £20m, six-bedroom Beaux Arts-style mansion combines original details with modern touches after a six-year renovation.

13/20 £161k a month to rent Sting's place Sting is in London for his global concert tour this week but, ever savvy, he is renting out his seven-bedroom Malibu beach house while he is busy. It's on the market for £161k a month. The bedrooms overlook the Pacific, and there's a separate guest apartment, a gym and a wraparound terrace. Getty

14/20 Craig Revel Horwood's Camden home The Strictly judge has put his Kelly Street home on the market after 20 years. The Grade II-listed house cost £149,000 in 1997, now the two-bedroom powder pink house has an asking price of £1.2 million. Getty

15/20 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment An apartment is for sale in a grand Tuscan villa that has been restored in collaboration with Alberto Bocelli. It's for sale for £255k, and is just a short walk from the Teatro del Silenzio open-air theatre where Andrea Bocelli performs each year. Rex/ realitalia.co.uk

16/20 Ellen's £36m Santa Barbara estate Ellen DeGeneres is selling her £36m Californian estate. There's plenty of indoor-outdoor entertaining space with sun room, dining room, kitchen pizza oven and dining terrace. The main villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's on the market through Sotheby's International Realty. TopTenRealEstateDeals.com/ Getty

17/20 A Surrey home once owned by John Lennon John Lennon's former home on Surrey's prestigious St George's Hill estate has been listed for sale for £8.95 million. Rex

18/20 A kitchen fit for a body coach Filming fees helped pay off the mortgage at this four-bedroom property in Wandsworth, where Joe Wicks and MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode have all made appearances. Now it seems to have been snapped up less than a month after being first listed for sale. Caters News Agency

19/20 Mel B's Hollywood Hills home Spice Girl-turned-America's Got Talent judge Mel B is selling her LA home. With a bar, recording studio, cinema and gym among plush features, the four-bedroom home has been listed for £7.14m. Corbis / Splash