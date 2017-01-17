1/25 Taylor's landmark home Taylor Swift is turning her home into a landmark. Scroll right... Splash News

2/25 Taylor's landmark home The singer, 27, is restoring the former estate of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn to its original condition and has drafted in architects to ensure the 11,000sq ft property looks exactly as it did in 1934.

3/25 Taylor's landmark home Swift, right, bought the place for £20.7 million a year ago and now has permission from the Beverly Hills Cultural Heritage Commission to turn it into a landmark for its link to Goldwyn, founding contributor and executive of several film studios.

4/25 Celebrity BB Jamie relists bling mansion Footballer Jamie O’Hara is struggling to sell his former marital home in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham. The six-bedroom mansion has been on and off the market for three years. It's now for sale for £1.69 million. Getty

5/25 Top snapper's Chelsea address Celebrity photographer David Montgomery is selling his home of 25 years. The part-stucco terrace is spread over four floors with five bedrooms and a good-sized garden. Many of Montgomery's works are on display in the home and, listed for £3.5m, it will surely be snapped up in no time. Getty

6/25 Trumps and Obamas to be neighbours... Donald's daughter Ivanka has splashed out £4.4 million with her property mogul husband, Jared Kushner, on a home in the US capital. The modernist six-bedroom home is in upmarket Kalorama - just two streets away from the home Barack Obama's family will rent when he hands over the reins. Getty / MRIS

7/25 Miley and Liam to splash out on a Byron home The couple have their sights set on a £2.67 million home overlooking spectacular Seven Mile Beach in Byron Bay. The secluded mansion is set over two levels, with outdoor covered patios and a large dining area off the kitchen. Getty

8/25 You'd better Belieb it For the ultimate party pad, head to the north London super-mansion that was home from home for singer Justin Bieber during his autumn UK arena tour. The 15-bedroom villa is available to rent for £25k a week. There’s an indoor swimming pool and gym, a cinema complex, a wine cellar and a tennis court... Getty

9/25 David and Victoria's LA mansion is for sale The Beckhams have put their nine-bedroom Italianate villa in Los Angeles on the market at £24 million. The Beckhams also put their £2 million holiday home in the south of France on the market in August, so that leaves their £31 million Holland Park townhouse as their “proper” home. Splash/Getty

10/25 Has Emilia Clarke fallen for London's favourite 'village'? Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is thought to have invested more than £8 million in a Grade II-listed six-bedroom house with Victorian features in Hampstead. Getty

11/25 Leo is selling up in LA Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has found a buyer for his ranch-style home in LA. The actor put the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the market in September for £1.88 million and is said to have been offered close to the asking price.The star is said to be having less luck selling his Malibu beach house. First listed at £8.6m, it’s back on the market at £7.8m. GC Images/ Sotherby's International Realty

12/25 A perfect Paris retreat for VS Angels The Paris mansion that was singer Edith Piaf’s home during the height of her career would make a perfect city pad for one of the superstars at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in the nearby Grand Palais. Getty

13/25 Davinia Taylor set to auction artwork Hollyoaks actress Davinia Taylor is selling the contents of her old St John’s Wood home and her Cheshire manor house. Artwork includes Banksy’s Love Rat, set to fetch about £3,500, and Lucian Freud’s Head of a Naked Girl, which could achieve up to £20,000. Rex

14/25 Party like Hailey The model Hailey Baldwin recently saw in her 20th birthday at the £2,400-a-night loft-style Toronto home, which has also been a location for TV drama Suits, starring Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle. Getty

15/25 Perfect for a Pink Floyd fan Here’s the perfect rental for a British rock history nut — the Highgate home where Pink Floyd formed. The six-bedroom Edwardian house has had a makeover and is now a slick family space, available for £1,995 a week. Getty

16/25 £14m townhouse for sale by A-list hotel One of Belgravia’s tallest homes is for sale. The seven-floor townhouse in Wilton Place is on the market for £14 million with Harrods Estates. The house neighbours The Berkeley, an enduring favourite with the rich and famous — singer Mariah Carey and Hollywood’s Penélope Cruz were recent guests. Getty

17/25 Julia Roberts has sold her Hawaiian estate The Oscar-winning actress bought The Faye Residence five years ago for £10.7m and has sold it for £13.06m. The main plantation-style house comes with a 200ft stretch of beach and a guesthouse. Getty

18/25 Spectacular new homes at London Titanic HQ The London HQ and ticket office of the famous White Star Line shipping company, of Titanic fame, has been transformed into a £100 million luxury apartment block. The homes are priced from £5,265,000 to £25 million through Beauchamp Estates. Rex

19/25 Stay at the house that Jackie Chan 'blew up' Martial arts star Jackie Chan approached the owners of Guinevere, a magnificent 16th-century farmhouse, to use it as a film location. The excited owners were less enthusiastic when they realised the house would be “blown up” as part of the plot. Guinevere is now available to rent at £3,500 for a two-night weekend stay. Getty

20/25 Gwen Stefani puts LA mansion on market £27 million Gwen Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale are selling their marital home in LA. The pair, who divorced earlier this year, want £27 million for the hilltop mansion with interiors by star designer Kelly Wearstler. Getty

21/25 Looks like Amy's staying put £9.7 million Actress Amy Schumer has splashed out on a New York penthouse. At 4,500sq ft inside and 3,000sq ft outside, let’s just call it a dream bachelorette pad. Rex

22/25 Grade II-listed village home with royal connections £685,000 The Essex house, where Princess Margaret and Group Captain Peter Townsend met regularly while conducting a doomed romance, is on the market. Neflix

23/25 Buy a home next to Sam Smith's old Hertfordshire haunt £375,000 Sam Smith frequented the village youth club next door to Jasmine Cottage while he was growing up in Barley. Getty

24/25 St Ann's Court in Surrey is for sale £9 million The Grade II-listed building has played host to Alexa Chung, Girls Aloud and Roxy Music. Getty