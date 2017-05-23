A Swiss summer home designed by Charles Léon Stephen Sauvestre, one of the Eiffel Tower architects, will be auctioned next month and is estimated to fetch at least £35 million.

Château de Promenthoux, pictured above and below, on Lake Geneva echoes the Paris landmark’s arches. It was built in 1896 for Jean-Philippe Worth, son of Charles Frederick Worth, the British fashion designer regarded as the father of haute couture.

Seven miles from Geneva centre, the 14,000sq ft of living space includes four reception rooms, eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a library and a private harbour, the lake’s largest.

Concierge Auctions is handling the sale.