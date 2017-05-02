If diamonds are a girl’s best friend, imagine an entire home centred around a sparkler.
Named after one of the world’s most famous diamonds, Ashberg House takes influence not only in its glass architectural aesthetic and faceted interior, but also in the construction.
The Ashberg, a 102.48-carat, cushion-cut stone that was once part of the Russian crown jewels, also inspired some of the bespoke furniture in the home.
In The Boltons conservation area, Chelsea — a Billionaires Row — the new build uses the latest in innovative home tech combined with luxurious materials.
The master bedroom suite fills the first floor, featuring a headboard that runs the length of the wall in hand-painted silk panels with hand-embroidered leaf motifs.
There is a lift to all floors, a spa with a pool, a cinema and climate-controlled wine wall. To the rear is a large stepped garden and two roof terraces.
Like all good diamonds, the price tag’s huge — £28 million, through Knight Frank.
