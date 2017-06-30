1/22 Roald Dahl’s old Bexley hangout The late author of children’s modern classics including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The BFG and Matilda regularly stayed with friends at Flint Cottage when he returned to his home town of Bexley to do readings for youngsters at the local library. Scroll right...

2/22 Flint Cottage, Bexley In impressive grounds that originally belonged to Oxford University, five-bedroom Flint Cottage is for sale and remains the only flint-built home in Bexley Village.

3/22 Flint Cottage, Bexley The character home, in a south-east London commuter hotspot, is on the market at £825,000 through Robinson Jackson.

4/22 Flint Cottage, Bexley It's a five-minute walk from Bexley station, with main line trains to Blackheath, London Bridge, Waterloo East, Cannon Street and Charing Cross.

5/22 Live like a Legend Singer John Legend and his model wife Chrissy Teigen's former LA home has been listed for sale, with its own recording studio and a glass-walled living area that opens on to a patio and wooden deck overlooking the Hollywood Hills. The couple sold the place for £1.57m in 2014 but it is back on the market for £1.96m. Rex

6/22 The Hoff's slice of paradise Baywatch star David Hasselhoff has bought a villa on the Indonesian island of Gili Meno. There are 86 remaining properties in the Bask development and buyers are entitled to use their property for up to 30 days a year, with the villas let out as part of the resort for the rest of the year. Prices currently start at £172k, about half the cost of comparable property in Bali. The resort features 24-hour room service, daily housekeeping and luxury catering. It's Baywatch, but not as we know it…

7/22 Tate chief fights to save his old home Tate galleries director Sir Nicholas Serota has made a fresh bid to stop the demolition of his family’s former Hampstead home. Sir Nicholas, the Arts Council England chair, has appealed for the £2.9m property to be protected, claiming proposed designs are an “example of overdevelopment”.

8/22 Liam's Hampstead oasis is £1.65m Liam Gallagher's old cottage is for sale in Vale of Health bordering Hampstead Village. The rocker and his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther, pictured, now live in an apartment in the next-door north London village of Highgate. If you fancy a summer cottage in a quiet spot, the property is for sale for £1.65m. Rex

9/22 Brand Beckham hits Covent Garden David Beckham and his business partner Daniel Kearns are leasing a unit in Floral Street, Covent Garden, for their Kent & Curwen British heritage sportswear flagship store which is expected to open in September. Designed by Paris-based Architecture + Associés, the concept is inspired by a skylit vintage gym and features a central box in aged metal and hand-blown green glass. Getty / Alamy

10/22 Meg's neighbours are Justin and Harry Actress Meg Ryan has bought a flat in New York's fashionable Tribeca district. The Harry Met Sally star splashed out £7m on a three-bedroom, three-bathroom flat in the same building as singers Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles. Getty

11/22 Haslam's house for a born entertainer Nicky Haslam, interior designer to celebrities including Mick Jagger, Roman Abramovich, Bryan Ferry and Rod Stewart, created a glam Knightsbridge home that's now on the market for £16.95m. The five-bedroom house is pure Haslam luxury, with a spa floor including gym, Jacuzzi, steam room and rainshower room. Damien McFadden

12/22 Kim's £7 million TV mansion Seen by more television viewers than just about any other mansion in recent years, Palazzo Dei Sogni is for sale in the Hollywood Hills for £7.08m. Styled to resemble an Italian castle, it has been the TV "home" in several big shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Built in 1983 and remodelled in 2005, the 7,800sq ft pile has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits in an acre of grounds. Getty

13/22 Home of an icon Pop star Diana Vickers will portray the late, great Dusty Springfield in the new musical Son of a Preacher Man and, as part of her research, she should surely book a viewing at the lateral Art Deco house in Aubrey Walk, Kensington where Sixties icon Springfield lived with her lover, Norma Tanega. The modern, seven-bedroom home is for sale for £15.5m after a £1m price drop. Dave Benett

14/22 Sugar sidekick sells sanctuary Lord Sugar's aide Claudine Collins is selling her Belsize Park flat. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat close to Primrose Hill, South End Green and Hampstead Heath, is on the market for £1.35m. Warm in winter and cool in the summer, Collins says her house has been an ideal sanctuary away from her hectic business lifestyle. Rex

15/22 In vogue A slice of British Vogue’s heritage is for sale as the fashion powerhouse enters a new era, with Alexandra Shulman handing over the editorship to Edward Enninful. Beatrix Miller edited the magazine for 21 years until 1985, and now her Mulberry Walk house in SW3 is for sale for £8.95m. > Read more...

16/22 Fancy Fitzrovia or Cornwall? Film-maker Monty Whitebloom, who will release Look Away starring Chloë Sevigny and Aiden "Poldark" Turner this year, is selling both his home in Fitzrovia and his retreat in Cornwall. The 18th-century mews, just off the media hotspot of Charlotte Street, has been listed for £2,425,000. Getty

17/22 "Paparazzi-proof" Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly bought a NY penthouse in a block favoured by celebrities for its "paparazzi-proof" credentials. The A-list couple are thought to have forked out almost £15.6m for the Tribeca home. Getty

18/22 Plenty of room for the girl squad Singer Taylor Swift has her sights set on west London so she can be close to her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She needs plenty of space for her squad, plus a pool and an extravagant interior design, so this 8,000sq ft four-bedroom Chelsea townhouse, with interiors by Rabih Hage, could be a hit with the Shake it Off singer. Getty

19/22 Uptown Funk The publisher of mega chart hit Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, New Songs Administration's HQ is one of London's more discreet celebrity addresses. But the building's musical days could be numbered as the licence has been changed to residential use - offering the chance to create a three-bedroom house - with permission in place for a basement. It's on the market for £1.65 million, through Lurot Brand. Getty

20/22 Rental's royal links Fashion designer Lindka Cierach counts royals as clients. The Duchess of Cambridge and actress Dame Helen Mirren have been spotted in her designs. So it's fitting that Cierach's former Parsons Green home has an understated glamour. The five-bedroom house is for rent at £2,300 per week with Hamptons International. Getty

21/22 LA housewife heads for NYC high life Former Real Housewives reality star, Yolanda Hadid is swapping Los Angeles for New York's 30 Park Place, where a penthouse would set you back £23.3m. Hadid's new home is in the tallest Downtown residential tower at 926ft, with 82 storeys and sweeping 360-degree views of New York City. Getty