The former Mayfair office and studio of late restaurateur Peter Langan is now four fabulous flats. Actor Sir Michael Caine, a co-owner of Langan’s Brasserie in nearby Stratton Street, would visit the property as the pair set up their business venture in 1976.

They let regular diners David Hockney, Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon and Patrick Procktor store their work at the office in Maddox Street and in exchange the artists donated pieces for the walls of the restaurant, with Hockney designing the menu.

Amazon Property has developed the premises, where the four-bedroom penthouse on the top two floors is listed at £5.25 million with Knight Frank. It has 2,142sq ft of plush living space and terraces with views on to historic Liberty department store.







