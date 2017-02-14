1/19 Sandra could be your landlady Sandra Bullock has put her three-bedroom home on Sunset Boulevard up for rent at £12,000 a month. Scroll right... Getty

2/19 Sunset Boulevard The actress, who is set to start filming Ocean’s Eight with Matt Damon, bought the Zen-inspired California home for £1.18 million in 2001. Scroll right... mls.com

3/19 Sunset Boulevard Built over one floor in 1942 and nestling amid lush, landscaped tropical gardens, it comes fully furnished, while the outdoor swimming pool is surrounded by statement terracing. For London’s Chiltern Firehouse lovers, starry sister venue, the Chateau Marmont hotel, is just up the road. > Scroll right for more A-list properties... mls.com

4/19 Star-spotting in Calne Calne in the Cotswolds is an unassuming celebrity hotspot, Robbie Williams bought an £8.5m mansion less than two miles away and now a country retreat near the star's home is for sale. Five-bedroom Turnpike Lodge in the village of Compton Bassett oozes character. The home is for sale for £850,000. Getty

5/19 Judy's on the move Judy Murray has put her striking Scottish home in the historic spa town of Bridge of Allan up for sale for £825,000. The well-equipped kitchen leads to a colourful dining room, while the L-shaped attic houses an office and a gym. Getty

6/19 The Great House, Necker Island Barack Obama tweeted he was taking a “quick vacation” with wife Michelle post his US presidency. The couple went to Necker Island, Richard Branson’s Caribbean retreat, to stay in The Great House, the exclusive hideaway’s finest bolthole. It's available to rent for £3,496 a night through Tripadvisor. Rex

7/19 Guinness family's ancestral holiday home for sale Named Luggala, the grand pile sits in 5,000 acres just 30 miles from Dublin and has just been listed for £24m. Stars who’ve stayed at the seven-bedroom house include the Beatles, Mick Jagger, Bono, Anjelica Huston and Michael Jackson.

8/19 Will it be a NYC townhouse for Mark? Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and his wife, French actress Sunrise Coigney, have viewed a sprawling, six-bedroom townhouse on New York's Upper West Side. The five-storey property, on the market for just over £8m, has 6,900sq ft of living space, plus a private garden and roof deck. There are 12ft-high ceilings and wide-plank oak floors, while a new fifth floor reportedly makes it the tallest townhouse on the block. Getty

9/19 Live near George Clooney This glam Birchley development of four detached homes, has just come on to the market in the picture-perfect riverside Berkshire village where Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal have settled in their £10m manor house. The homes are priced from £1.5m and are a short walk from The Bull Inn, a Clooney favourite. Rex

10/19 Taylor's landmark home Taylor Swift is turning her home into a landmark. The singer, 27, is restoring the former estate of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn to its original condition and has drafted in architects to ensurethe 11,000sq ft property looks exactly as it did in 1934. Splash news

11/19 Celebrity BB Jamie relists bling mansion Footballer Jamie O’Hara is struggling to sell his former marital home in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham. The six-bedroom mansion has been on and off the market for three years. It's now for sale for £1.69 million. Getty

12/19 Top snapper's Chelsea address Celebrity photographer David Montgomery is selling his home of 25 years. The part-stucco terrace is spread over four floors with five bedrooms and a good-sized garden. Many of Montgomery's works are on display in the home and, listed for £3.5m, it will surely be snapped up in no time. Getty

13/19 Trumps and Obamas to be neighbours... Donald’s daughter Ivanka has splashed out £4.4 million with her property mogul husband, Jared Kushner, on a home in the US capital. The modernist six-bedroom home is in upmarket Kalorama - just two streets away from the home Barack Obama’s family will rent when he hands over the reins. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... Getty / MRIS

14/19 Miley and Liam to splash out on a Byron home The couple have their sights set on a £2.67 million home overlooking spectacular Seven Mile Beach in Byron Bay. The secluded mansion is set over two levels, with outdoor covered patios and a large dining area off the kitchen. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... Getty

15/19 You'd better Belieb it For the ultimate party pad, head to the north London super-mansion that was home from home for singer Justin Bieber during his autumn UK arena tour. The 15-bedroom villa is available to rent for £25k a week. There’s an indoor swimming pool and gym, a cinema complex, a wine cellar and a tennis court... Getty

16/19 David and Victoria's LA mansion is for sale The Beckhams have put their nine-bedroom Italianate villa in Los Angeles on the market at £24 million. The Beckhams also put their £2 million holiday home in the south of France on the market in August, so that leaves their £31 million Holland Park townhouse as their “proper” home. Splash/Getty

17/19 Has Emilia Clarke fallen for London's favourite 'village'? Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is thought to have invested more than £8 million in a Grade II-listed six-bedroom house with Victorian features in Hampstead. Getty

18/19 Leo is selling up in LA Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has found a buyer for his ranch-style home in LA. The actor put the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the market in September for £1.88 million and is said to have been offered close to the asking price.The star is said to be having less luck selling his Malibu beach house. First listed at £8.6m, it’s back on the market at £7.8m. GC Images/ Sotherby's International Realty