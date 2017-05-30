Shoe designer Patrick Cox, whose 1990s Wannabe loafers became synonymous with Britpop style and London nightlife, is swapping the ultimate party house for island life in Ibiza with his two bulldogs, Caesar and Brutus.
He has listed the four-storey semi-detached home in Maida Vale for sale for £2.8million – but well-heeled families looking for a house near the excellent local schools be warned: a family home this is not.
Although neighbouring properties have four bedrooms, Cox took the unusual step of halving the number of bedrooms when he moved in in 2002, creating his ideal floorplan by having one large room on each floor.
“I’m a single man and when I was explaining what I wanted the architect said, ‘I love you, you’re so selfish,' ” says Cox. “I’m Canadian, I don’t want a bunch of Canadians coming to stay in the house all the time!”
Instead, the designer can luxuriate in his ‘selfish’ layout, which includes a walk-in wardrobe and dressing room covering the entire top floor, where Cox keeps his collection of almost 400 pairs of shoes.
Refreshingly, in these foodie-obsessed times, the house has a small and virtually unused kitchen in the basement in a corner off the huge dining room, which was often filled with sketches of shoes because Cox mostly used it as a design studio rather than for eating.
“I’ve had maybe six dinner parties in 15 years – hiring a chef to cook and clear up. I’ve certainly never cooked a dinner party,” says Cox. “You’re not coming to my house for a foodie experience, there are other pleasures in life.”
Which is not to say it isn’t a house for entertaining – who could waste the mirrored disco loo, complete with sound system, on the quiet life?
Cox has held legendary parties at the house, including what was planned to be a small after-party for 20 close friends on his 50th birthday. However, when 80 people showed up, the sole waiter he had hired to serve at the event quit.
At 54, Cox wants a change of scene. “A lot of my friends are like, 'You can’t leave London, you ARE London,' but I just don’t want to live in the city right now. Me and my dogs are ageing and I don’t really use London, I say no to 99 per cent of the things I’m invited to,” he explains.
“The idea of moving to Ibiza is to segue into something new, do up a house to live in, maybe sell it and start again in a few years’ time.”
The house is on the market for £2.8 million through Aston Chase (020 7724 4724).
