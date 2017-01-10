Fans of The Beatles will often associate Abbey Road Studios with The Fab Four but the London HQ for the band is actually in Knightsbridge.

Number 27 Ovington Square is home to Apple Corps, the music company owned by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the estates of John Lennon and George Harrison.

The prestigious square has long been a rental hotspot for famous faces, with Bill Gates and Woody Allen both living there when in London.

A property on the square which has A-list appeal is available for short-term lets via One Fine Stay.





The three-bedroom, four-storey home, aptly named Ovington Gardens, is the epitome of elegance. Classic meets contemporary in style, no expense has been spared on the design and quirky features include a giant doll’s house which doubles as a TV stand.

Those who rent the space will have access to hotel type services including a housekeeping team which prepares the home with luxurious amenities and a concierge, on call 24/7 via an iPhone.

It will, however, cost you £1,615 a night.

Hyde Park is on the doorstep and Harrods is just around the corner.