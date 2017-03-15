Olympic swimming stars Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Chris Walker-Hebborn have found a Georgian gem to rent in Bath.

O'Connor scooped six medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and became the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in the 200-metre medley, while Walker-Hebborn represented Britain in the summer Olympics of both 2012 and 2016.

Chris Walker-Hebborn and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor ( Getty )

The Team GB aces are training at Bath university, but their new home is a world away from student digs.

Just around the corner from the famous tourist spot of the Royal Crescent, their two-bedroom flat, rented through Apartment Company, is bursting with original period features.

By London standards the pair are paying a relatively modest £1,075 a month rent.