Olympic swimmers rent Georgian gem in Bath: Team GB's Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Chris Walker-Hebborn are living near the Royal Crescent

The swimmers are paying £1,075 a month while they train at Bath university.

Olympic swimming stars Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Chris Walker-Hebborn have found a Georgian gem to rent in Bath

O'Connor scooped six medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and became the first British woman to win an Olympic medal in the 200-metre medley, while Walker-Hebborn represented Britain in the summer Olympics of both 2012 and 2016. 

Chris Walker-Hebborn and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor (Getty)

The Team GB aces are training at Bath university, but their new home is a world away from student digs. 

Just around the corner from the famous tourist spot of the Royal Crescent, their two-bedroom flat, rented through Apartment Company, is bursting with original period features. 

By London standards the pair are paying a relatively modest £1,075 a month rent.


