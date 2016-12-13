1/25 Miley and Liam to splash out on a Byron home The couple have their sights set on a £2.67 million home overlooking spectacular Seven Mile Beach in Byron Bay, New South Wales. Scroll right... Getty

2/25 Byron Bay, NSW The luxurious four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is near Hemsworth's actor brother Chris, star of Thor, and his model wife Elsa Pataky, who is firm friends with Cyrus, 24.

3/25 Byron Bay, NSW The secluded mansion is set over two levels, with outdoor covered patios and a large dining area off the kitchen.

4/25 You'd better Belieb it For the ultimate party pad, head to the north London super-mansion that was home from home for singer Justin Bieber during his autumn UK arena tour. The 15-bedroom villa is available to rent for £25k a week. There's an indoor swimming pool and gym, a cinema complex, a wine cellar and a tennis court...

5/25 David and Victoria's LA mansion is for sale The Beckhams have put their nine-bedroom Italianate villa in Los Angeles on the market at £24 million. The Beckhams also put their £2 million holiday home in the south of France on the market in August, so that leaves their £31 million Holland Park townhouse as their "proper" home.

6/25 Has Emilia Clarke fallen for London's favourite 'village'? Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke is thought to have invested more than £8 million in a Grade II-listed six-bedroom house with Victorian features in Hampstead.

7/25 Leo is selling up in LA Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has found a buyer for his ranch-style home in LA. The actor put the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the market in September for £1.88 million and is said to have been offered close to the asking price.The star is said to be having less luck selling his Malibu beach house. First listed at £8.6m, it's back on the market at £7.8m.

8/25 A perfect Paris retreat for VS Angels The Paris mansion that was singer Edith Piaf's home during the height of her career would make a perfect city pad for one of the superstars at the Victoria's Secret fashion show in the nearby Grand Palais.

9/25 Davinia Taylor set to auction artwork Hollyoaks actress Davinia Taylor is selling the contents of her old St John's Wood home and her Cheshire manor house. Artwork includes Banksy's Love Rat, set to fetch about £3,500, and Lucian Freud's Head of a Naked Girl, which could achieve up to £20,000.

10/25 Party like Hailey The model Hailey Baldwin recently saw in her 20th birthday at the £2,400-a-night loft-style Toronto home, which has also been a location for TV drama Suits, starring Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle.

11/25 Perfect for a Pink Floyd fan Here's the perfect rental for a British rock history nut — the Highgate home where Pink Floyd formed. The six-bedroom Edwardian house has had a makeover and is now a slick family space, available for £1,995 a week.

12/25 £14m townhouse for sale by A-list hotel One of Belgravia's tallest homes is for sale. The seven-floor townhouse in Wilton Place is on the market for £14 million with Harrods Estates. The house neighbours The Berkeley, an enduring favourite with the rich and famous — singer Mariah Carey and Hollywood's Penélope Cruz were recent guests.

13/25 Julia Roberts has sold her Hawaiian estate The Oscar-winning actress bought The Faye Residence five years ago for £10.7m and has sold it for £13.06m. The main plantation-style house comes with a 200ft stretch of beach and a guesthouse.

14/25 Spectacular new homes at London Titanic HQ The London HQ and ticket office of the famous White Star Line shipping company, of Titanic fame, has been transformed into a £100 million luxury apartment block. The homes are priced from £5,265,000 to £25 million through Beauchamp Estates.

15/25 Stay at the house that Jackie Chan 'blew up' Martial arts star Jackie Chan approached the owners of Guinevere, a magnificent 16th-century farmhouse, to use it as a film location. The excited owners were less enthusiastic when they realised the house would be "blown up" as part of the plot. Guinevere is now available to rent at £3,500 for a two-night weekend stay.

16/25 Gwen Stefani puts LA mansion on market £27 million Gwen Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale are selling their marital home in LA. The pair, who divorced earlier this year, want £27 million for the hilltop mansion with interiors by star designer Kelly Wearstler.

17/25 Looks like Amy's staying put £9.7 million Actress Amy Schumer has splashed out on a New York penthouse. At 4,500sq ft inside and 3,000sq ft outside, let's just call it a dream bachelorette pad.

18/25 Grade II-listed village home with royal connections £685,000 The Essex house, where Princess Margaret and Group Captain Peter Townsend met regularly while conducting a doomed romance, is on the market.

19/25 Buy a home next to Sam Smith's old Hertfordshire haunt £375,000 Sam Smith frequented the village youth club next door to Jasmine Cottage while he was growing up in Barley.

20/25 St Ann's Court in Surrey is for sale £9 million The Grade II-listed building has played host to Alexa Chung, Girls Aloud and Roxy Music.

21/25 Bid for Carey's Canarian hilltop holiday roost £2,265,000 Costa Adeje in Tenerife is a new hotspot for the celebrity set, with recent visitors including Mariah Carey, fellow singer Shakira and Princess Stéphanie of Monaco. One of the resort's most glamorous homes, Villa Vista Bella, is ideal for A-list parties. The Cipriani Room is perfect for formal dining, with panoramic Atlantic views, while the big kitchen and designer Moroccan patio are more relaxed. Fit for a diva, the master suite spans an entire wing.

22/25 Fancy yourself as a star wedding host? £3 million a romantic country house wedding venue of choice for celebrities including TV presenter Helen Skelton and rugby league player Richie Myler is on the market. Morland Hall sits in 15 acres of ancient woods and parkland in Eden Valley, Cumbria. Built in 1861, it was home to Francis Atkinson, a leading local figure of the day, and stayed in the family until 1923. The current owners have restored the 21-bedroom estate, which is split into four properties, to its original glory to run it as a hotel with fitness centre and outdoor pool.

23/25 Mr Bean moves house at last £2,425,000 Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr Bean, has found a buyer for his Oxfordshire house after 18 months. The Old Rectory in Waterperry was first put up for sale at £2.9 million in 2015. But although the Grade II-listed five-bedroom home in six acres had been beautifully renovated to include a fitness complex with an indoor pool, plus an outdoor tennis court, it failed to attract sufficient interest. The Blackadder star, 61, dropped the price to £2,425,000 which did the trick. Atkinson now lives mostly at his £4.65 million London home with his actress girlfriend, Louise Ford, 32.

24/25 Tom Felton is selling up in LA £1.2 million Harry Potter star Tom Felton is selling his Hollywood home. The Epsom-born actor, 30, played he-devil Draco Malfoy in the blockbuster franchise and is pictured here with his new movie A United Kingdom co-star Rosamund Pike. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate guesthouse. The oversize master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and two-person soaking tub.