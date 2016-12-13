Pop princess Miley Cyrus and Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth, 26, are set to splash out on a new home in the actor’s native Australia.
The couple, who were reunited earlier this year following a messy break-up, have their sights set on a £2.67 million home overlooking spectacular Seven Mile Beach in Byron Bay, New South Wales.
The luxurious four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is near Hemsworth’s actor brother Chris, star of Thor, and his model wife Elsa Pataky, who is firm friends with Cyrus, 24.
The singer, famed for her risqué “twerking” dance, won’t be settling in Oz just yet — she is signed up to another series of The Voice talent show in America.
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook
- More about:
- Celebrity homes
- property
- Australia
- New South Wales
- Miley Cyrus
Comments