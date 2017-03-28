1/25 Mel B's Hollywood Hills home Spice Girl-turned-America’s Got Talent judge Mel B is selling her LA home. With a bar, recording studio, cinema and gym among plush features, the four-bedroom home has been listed for £7.14m. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... Splash

Tiphaine de Lussy and Dinos Chapman The YBA and his textile-designer wife are selling their four-bedroom townhouse in Spitalfields. Behind the Victorian façade is a very contemporary, open-plan interior with polished concrete floors and iroko-panelled walls.

A sound investment Warren Buffett - the world's third richest man, with a fortune of £48bn - is selling his California beach house. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has sculpted ceilings and recessed lighting to spotlight Buffett's modern art collection. The investor bought the retreat for £121k in 1971 but it's now on the market for £8.8m.

Ed Sheeran's Italian vineyard The Shape of You singer has bought a home in the Italian countryside. He adds his new property to his portfolio of homes in London and his home town of Suffolk, where he is thought to be building a bar in his basement.

Britney Spears slashes price The pop star knocked almost $2 million off the price of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California in order to find a buyer for the mega mansion.

The Beatles' swinging Knightsbridge flat Rent the Knightsbridge flat George Harrison and Pattie Boyd shared with Ringo Starr at the height of Beatlemania for £1,600 a week.

Crystal Maze presenter's Surrey pad The former home of Crystal Maze presenter Richard O'Brien is for sale for £1.5 million. O'Brien, who wrote The Rocky Horror Picture Show, named the property Denton in honour of the US town in Ohio where the musical is set.

Olympic rental Olympic swimming stars Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Chris Walker-Hebborn have found a two-bedroom Georgian gem to rent in Bath for £1,075 a month while they train at Bath university.

Eclectic mix Actress Minnie Driver called in interior designer Peter Dunham to help her bring English eccentricity to her Hollywood home.

Idris' Thailand retreat Hackney-born Idris Elba recently stayed at über-glam seven-bedroom Samujana Villa 12 on the Thai island of Koh Samui. It boasts five Jacuzzis, a cinema and pool with underwater sound system. Rent it from £2,251 a night...

£19k a month for Cheryl's place Cheryl was snapped shifting her belongings out of her six-bedroom former marital home in Hertfordshire, which she reportedly hopes to rent out for £19,000 a month.

Kirsten's NY loft Kirsten Dunst has listed her Manhattan loft for £4m. The Spiderman actress purchased the property for £2.4m in 2007. Features include exposed brick, an open floorplan and large windows.

Sunset Boulevard Sandra Bullock has put her three-bedroom home on Sunset Boulevard up for rent at £12,000 a month. Built over one floor and nestling amid lush, landscaped tropical gardens, it comes fully furnished.

Star-spotting in Calne Calne in the Cotswolds is an unassuming celebrity hotspot, Robbie Williams bought an £8.5m mansion less than two miles away and now a country retreat near the star's home is for sale. Five-bedroom Turnpike Lodge in the village of Compton Bassett oozes character. The home is for sale for £850,000.

Judy's on the move Judy Murray has put her striking Scottish home in the historic spa town of Bridge of Allan up for sale for £825,000. The well-equipped kitchen leads to a colourful dining room, while the L-shaped attic houses an office and a gym.

The Great House, Necker Island Barack Obama tweeted he was taking a "quick vacation" with wife Michelle post his US presidency. The couple went to Necker Island, Richard Branson's Caribbean retreat, to stay in The Great House, the exclusive hideaway's finest bolthole. It's available to rent for £3,496 a night through Tripadvisor.

Guinness family's ancestral holiday home for sale Named Luggala, the grand pile sits in 5,000 acres just 30 miles from Dublin and has just been listed for £24m. Stars who've stayed at the seven-bedroom house include the Beatles, Mick Jagger, Bono, Anjelica Huston and Michael Jackson.

Will it be a NYC townhouse for Mark? Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and his wife, French actress Sunrise Coigney, have viewed a sprawling, six-bedroom townhouse on New York's Upper West Side. The five-storey property, on the market for just over £8m, has 6,900sq ft of living space, plus a private garden and roof deck. There are 12ft-high ceilings and wide-plank oak floors, while a new fifth floor reportedly makes it the tallest townhouse on the block.

Live near George Clooney This glam Birchley development of four detached homes, has just come on to the market in the picture-perfect riverside Berkshire village where Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal have settled in their £10m manor house. The homes are priced from £1.5m and are a short walk from The Bull Inn, a Clooney favourite.

Taylor's landmark home Taylor Swift is turning her home into a landmark. The singer, 27, is restoring the former estate of Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn to its original condition and has drafted in architects to ensurethe 11,000sq ft property looks exactly as it did in 1934.

Celebrity BB Jamie relists bling mansion Footballer Jamie O'Hara is struggling to sell his former marital home in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham. The six-bedroom mansion has been on and off the market for three years. It's now for sale for £1.69 million.

Top snapper's Chelsea address Celebrity photographer David Montgomery is selling his home of 25 years. The part-stucco terrace is spread over four floors with five bedrooms and a good-sized garden. Many of Montgomery's works are on display in the home and, listed for £3.5m, it will surely be snapped up in no time.

Trumps and Obamas to be neighbours... Donald's daughter Ivanka has splashed out £4.4 million with her property mogul husband, Jared Kushner, on a home in the US capital. The modernist six-bedroom home is in upmarket Kalorama - just two streets away from the home Barack Obama's family will rent when he hands over the reins.

Miley and Liam to splash out on a Byron home The couple have their sights set on a £2.67 million home overlooking spectacular Seven Mile Beach in Byron Bay. The secluded mansion is set over two levels, with outdoor covered patios and a large dining area off the kitchen.