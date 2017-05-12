1/28 Martin Amis at home in 2003 The author bought the five-bedroom Primrose Hill house for £715,000 in 1995. Rex

2/28 Classic cream He sold the classic stucco-fronted townhouse for £4 million the same year and bought a brownstone in Brooklyn for a reported $2.5 million.

3/28 Added value The house is now worth ten times what it was bought for 22 years ago.

4/28 Complete overhaul Subsequent owners gave the author's former London home a complete overhaul.

5/28 Double height Interiors firm Stiff + Trevillion added a double-height section in the curved window, which extends from the open-plan basement kitchen-dining room to the dark wood-lined library on the floor above.

6/28 Garden studio They even re-designed the self-contained studio at the end of the south-facing garden.

7/28 Room to write Amis used the sky-lit space as his writing studio when he lived in the house.

8/28 Storage galore The new master suite features a spacious walk-in dressing room.

9/28 Original features Surviving original features include floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplaces and cornicing.

10/28 A marble marvel There is a marble wet room with a Hollywood mirror.

