Martin Amis’s former family home in Primrose Hill is on the market for £7.5 million.
The author, whose best-known novels include Money and London Fields, bought the five-bedroom house on Regent’s Park Road in 1995 for £715,000, just under a tenth of the current asking price.
The five-storey house has views over Regent’s Park from the upper floors and a south-facing garden with a self-contained studio at the end which Amis used for writing.
After years of public scrutiny and hostile reviews, the unapologetically controversial figure discussed the “brutal Philistinism” of British culture in an interview with GQ in 2010, shortly before he quit London for New York with his American wife, the writer Isabel Fonseca, and their two children.
He sold the stucco-fronted townhouse for £4 million the same year and bought a brownstone in Brooklyn for a reported $2.5 million.
Subsequent owners gave the author's former London home a complete overhaul. Interiors firm Stiff + Trevillion added a double-height section in the curved window, which extends from the open-plan basement kitchen-dining room to the dark wood-lined library on the floor above.
The designers also created a new master bedroom suite with dressing room and renovated the garden writing studio – now a self-contained, sky-lit office/guest house.
Surviving original features include floor-to-ceiling windows, fireplaces and cornicing and, unusually for central London, there is also a private garage.
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty, Facebook and Instagram
- More about:
- London
- property
- Celebrity homes
- Primrose Hill
- Regent's Park
- north London
Comments