Just up the street from Freddie Mercury’s former home in Kensington, Logan House is on the blue plaque site of the former MacOwan Theatre and the location of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art

Britain’s oldest drama school, and the theatre where David Suchet and Benedict Cumberbatch honed their acting skills, has been developed into 10 luxurious one- to four-bedroom flats (pictures below).

Upping the glamour further along the street is Garden Lodge, former home of Freddie Mercury, where a permanent shrine at the entrance is visited daily by adoring fans of the late Queen frontman.

For homeware and furnishings inspiration, the striking new Design Museum is on the doorstep. The flats start at £1,375,000.








