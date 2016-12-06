Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has found a buyer for his ranch-style home in Los Angeles.
The Revenant actor put the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house (pictures below) on the market in September for £1.88 million and is said to have been offered close to the asking price.
Built in 1937, it’s in Colfax Meadows, Studio City.
The star is said to be having less luck selling his Malibu beach house. First listed at £8.6 million, it’s back on the market at £7.8 million.
