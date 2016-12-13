A quirky home completely remodelled by rising design talent Jack Hemingway is for sale.

Part of the Hemingway design dynasty, Jack injected a bright and bold influence that’s merged here with vintage style, reflecting his father, Wayne, with whom he has worked on projects including Tate Liverpool’s This is Sculpture exhibition and the revamped London Transport uniform.

The one-bedroom garden apartment in Kensal Rise features bespoke wardrobes with Mondrian print fronts (pictured below), a Fifties range cooker and reclaimed parquet flooring installed in a herringbone pattern.

It’s on the market at £520,000 with The Modern House, and the pretty boutiques and bars of Queen’s Park are nearby.