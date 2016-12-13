All Angelina Jolie wants for Christmas is a new home in Los Angeles, it would seem.

Jolie, 41, is apparently on the lookout for a base there to ensure that her six children remain close to their father, Brad Pitt.

News of the Hollywood golden couple’s impending divorce broke in September, and Jolie has since been spotted at Hotel Bel-Air (pictured below), handy for viewing A-list homes in Beverly Hills.

The house hunt would represent a dramatic change of heart for the actress and humanitarian, after rumours that she planned to settle in the UK. She lived in Surrey after her separation from Pitt, 52, and it was claimed she was looking for a house there with more than six bedrooms.

Before their split, the Jolie-Pitts appeared to share a fondness for the county. In 2012 they and five friends spent four hours and £2,000 enjoying the curries at The Mogul, a Bangladeshi restaurant in Bagshot.

Beverley Hills base: Hotel Bel Air