1/22 Lady Gaga's £8k-a-night Coachella retreat Lady Gaga, one of this year's headline acts for Coachella, spent the weekend in this sprawling seven-bedroom super-luxury estate in California's Rancho Mirage... Airbnb

2/22 Lady Gaga's £8k-a-night Coachella retreat The property features a resort-style pool embellished with custom floral designs imported from Italy... Airbnb

3/22 Lady Gaga's £8k-a-night Coachella retreat Set in 1.2 acres, it also has 360-degree mountain views... Airbnb

4/22 Lady Gaga's £8k-a-night Coachella retreat The pool is overlooked by the home’s al fresco kitchen, dining gazebo and multiple fire pits... Airbnb

5/22 Lady Gaga's £8k-a-night Coachella retreat It took four years to renovate the property, with the owners aiming to create the 'ultimate entertainment home'... Airbnb

6/22 Lady Gaga's £8k-a-night Coachella retreat Unsurprisingly it's a celeb fave during festivals, tournaments and other occasions. Scroll right for more A-list homes... Airbnb

7/22 Carol Vorderman's Somerset mansion for sale The TV personality first listed the five-bedroom detached north Somerset house for £2.6 million last year but failed to find a buyer. She has now re-listed the property with £100,000 knocked off the asking price. Scroll right... Getty Images

8/22 Carol Vorderman's Somerset mansion The house is set in nearly four acres of grounds with a heated outdoor pool with bar and gym.

9/22 Carol Vorderman's Somerset mansion The former Countdown presenter spent two years completely overhauling the 1970s property. Vorderman describes the distinctive modern building, formed from a series of concentric circles, as a “curvy house”.

10/22 Taylor Swift's New York rental pad The spectacular New York home that was rented last year for £31,400 a month by country-pop princess Taylor Swift is now for sale. Scroll right...

11/22 Taylor Swift's New York rental pad It has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a fitness room, indoor swimming pool and a wood-burning fireplace. Scroll right...

12/22 Taylor Swift's New York rental pad The owner has decided to list the beautifully designed property for £19.5 million. >

13/22 Cheryl's Herts home Pop singer Cheryl has quietly put her Hertfordshire home up for sale for £5m, the same price she paid for it in 2015. The property was on the rental market for £19k a month as Cheryl had moved in with One Direction superstar Liam Payne, the father of her baby son. > Read more... Rex

14/22 Could Jolie be heading to Laughlin Park? Angelina Jolie is thought to be making an offer on one of the most glamorous homes in LA. The £20m, six-bedroom Beaux Arts-style mansion combines original details with modern touches after a six-year renovation. > Read more...

15/22 £161k a month to rent Sting’s place Sting is in London for his global concert tour this week but, ever savvy, he is renting out his seven-bedroom Malibu beach house while he is busy. It's on the market for £161k a month. The bedrooms overlook the Pacific, and there’s a separate guest apartment, a gym and a wraparound terrace. Getty

16/22 Craig Revel Horwood's Camden home The Strictly judge has put his Kelly Street home on the market after 20 years. The Grade II-listed house cost £149,000 in 1997, now the two-bedroom powder pink house has an asking price of £1.2 million. Getty

17/22 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment An apartment is for sale in a grand Tuscan villa that has been restored in collaboration with Alberto Bocelli. It's for sale for £255k, and is just a short walk from the Teatro del Silenzio open-air theatre where Andrea Bocelli performs each year. Rex/ realitalia.co.uk

18/22 Ellen's £36m Santa Barbara estate Ellen DeGeneres is selling her £36m Californian estate. There's plenty of indoor-outdoor entertaining space with sun room, dining room, kitchen pizza oven and dining terrace. The main villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's on the market through Sotheby's International Realty. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... TopTenRealEstateDeals.com/ Getty

19/22 A Surrey home once owned by John Lennon John Lennon’s former home on Surrey's prestigious St George’s Hill estate has been listed for sale for £8.95 million. Rex

20/22 A kitchen fit for a body coach Filming fees helped pay off the mortgage at this four-bedroom property in Wandsworth, where Joe Wicks and MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode have all made appearances. Now it seems to have been snapped up less than a month after being first listed for sale. Caters News Agency

21/22 Mel B's Hollywood Hills home Spice Girl-turned-America’s Got Talent judge Mel B is selling her LA home. With a bar, recording studio, cinema and gym among plush features, the four-bedroom home has been listed for £7.14m. Corbis / Splash