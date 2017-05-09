  1. Luxury
Inside Justin Bieber's £84k-a-week party retreat:super-luxe private island off the coast of Ibiza comes with chefs, waiters and even a water sports captain

Pop star Justin Bieber splashed out £84,000 to rent his very own private Spanish party island — complete with five-bedroom villa, chefs and all the household staff you could wish for.

Justin Bieber's super-glam party island- and other A-list homes...

  • 1/24 Chilling in Ibiza

    Pop star Justin Bieber took the ultimate holiday getaway when he rented his own island - just off the party isle of Ibiza. Scroll right...

  • 2/24 Island life

    Just a five-minute boat journey away from the White Isle, the exclusive Tagomago resort is available to rent for a staggering £84,000 per week. Scroll right...

  • 3/24 Home sweet home

    The eye-watering price includes a five-bedroom villa with a saltwater swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a gym and a sauna. Scroll right...

  • 4/24 Entertaining guests

    There's no need to fend for yourself as the kitchen comes with a chef and waiter. Scroll right...

  • 5/24 Party isle

    It hosted footballer Gareth Bale when he hired it last summer to propose to his girlfriend Emma Rhys-Jones. Scroll right...

  • 6/24 Relaxation

    The property provides housekeeping and maintenance staff, a manager and a water-sports captain. Scroll right...

  • 7/24 The White Isle

    Once you're ready to leave head the west coast, here you'll find a mooring and private jetty ready to whisk you away. Scroll right for more A-List homes...

  • 8/24 Orlando Bloom's Beverly Hills bachelor pad

    Following his break up with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom treated himself to a £5.4m Beverly Hills bachelor pad with private shower garden, cinema room and pool. > Read more...

  • 9/24 Katy Perry adds another mansion to her portfolio

    Katy Perry has invested in a stunning Beverly Hills mansion. The American star reportedly splashed out £14.8m for the five-bedroom, 5,500sq ft mansion in the Coldwater Canyon complex, a celebrity favourite, and will add the home to her collection — she also owns two Hollywood Hills mansions. > Read more...

    Getty

  • 10/24 Radlett, Hertfordshire

    Pop singer Cheryl has quietly put her Hertfordshire home up for sale for £5m, the same price she paid for it in 2015. The property was on the rental market for £19k a month as Cheryl had moved in with One Direction superstar Liam Payne, the father of her baby son. > Read more...

    Rex

  • 11/24 Taylor's former £30k-a-month rental

    The spectacular New York home that was rented last year for £31,400 a month by country-pop princess Taylor Swift is for sale for £19.5 million. > Read more...

    Getty

  • 12/24 Could Jolie be heading to Laughlin Park?

    Angelina Jolie is thought to be making an offer on one of the most glamorous homes in LA. The £20m, six-bedroom Beaux Arts-style mansion combines original details with modern touches after a six-year renovation. > Read more...

  • 13/24 £161k a month to rent Sting’s place

    Sting is in London for his global concert tour this week but, ever savvy, he is renting out his seven-bedroom Malibu beach house while he is busy. It's on the market for £161k a month. The bedrooms overlook the Pacific, and there’s a separate guest apartment, a gym and a wraparound terrace.

    Getty

  • 14/24 Craig Revel Horwood's Camden home

    The Strictly judge has put his Kelly Street home on the market after 20 years. The Grade II-listed house cost £149,000 in 1997, now the two-bedroom powder pink house has an asking price of £1.2 million.

    Getty

  • 15/24 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment

    An apartment is for sale in a grand Tuscan villa that has been restored in collaboration with Alberto Bocelli. It's for sale for £255k, and is just a short walk from the Teatro del Silenzio open-air theatre where Andrea Bocelli performs each year.

    Rex/ realitalia.co.uk

  • 16/24 Ellen's £36m Santa Barbara estate

    Ellen DeGeneres is selling her £36m Californian estate. There's plenty of indoor-outdoor entertaining space with sun room, dining room, kitchen pizza oven and dining terrace. The main villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's on the market through Sotheby's International Realty.

    > Scroll right for more A-list homes...

    TopTenRealEstateDeals.com/ Getty

  • 17/24 A Surrey home once owned by John Lennon

    John Lennon’s former home on Surrey's prestigious St George’s Hill estate has been listed for sale for £8.95 million.

    Rex

  • 18/24 A kitchen fit for a body coach

    Filming fees helped pay off the mortgage at this four-bedroom property in Wandsworth, where Joe Wicks and MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode have all made appearances. Now it seems to have been snapped up less than a month after being first listed for sale.

    Caters News Agency

  • 19/24 Mel B's Hollywood Hills home

    Spice Girl-turned-America’s Got Talent judge Mel B is selling her LA home. With a bar, recording studio, cinema and gym among plush features, the four-bedroom home has been listed for £7.14m.

    Corbis / Splash

  • 20/24 Tiphaine de Lussy and Dinos Chapman

    The YBA and his textile-designer wife are selling their four-bedroom townhouse in Spitalfields. Behind the Victorian façade is a very contemporary, open-plan interior with polished concrete floors and iroko-panelled walls.

    > Read more...

    Getty

  • 21/24 A sound investment

    Warren Buffett - the world's third richest man, with a fortune of £48bn - is selling his California beach house. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has sculpted ceilings and recessed lighting to spotlight Buffett's modern art collection. The investor bought the retreat for £121k in 1971 but it's now on the market for £8.8m.

    > Read more...

  • 22/24 Ed Sheeran's Italian vineyard

    The Shape of You singer has bought a home in the Italian countryside. He adds his new property to his portfolio of homes in London and his home town of Suffolk, where he is thought to be building a bar in his basement.

    > Read more...

    Rex/Alamy

  • 23/24 Britney Spears slashes price

    The pop star knocked almost $2 million off the price of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California in order to find a buyer for the mega mansion.

    > Read more...

    Getty

  • 24/24 The Beatles' swinging Knightsbridge flat

    Rent the Knightsbridge flat George Harrison and Pattie Boyd shared with Ringo Starr at the height of Beatlemania for £1,600 a week.

    > Read more...

Why opt for a villa when you can rent an entire Mediterranean island — for £84,000 a week. 

That is how Justin Bieber and Cristiano Ronaldo like to take a holiday.

They are just two of the celebrities who have stayed at the uber exclusive Tagomago

Footballer Gareth Bale hired this private haunt, 900 metres off the coast of Ibiza, last summer when proposing to his girlfriend Emma Rhys-Jones. 

The island comes with private chefs and waiters to cater to your every need (www.tagomago-island.com)

Reached by boat or helicopter, this 600,000 sq m green retreat, is just a five-minute trip away from the White Island’s infamous parties.

The eye-watering price comes with chefs, waiters, a water sports captain and a lots of household staff to look after the  five-bedroom villa with a saltwater swimming pool, a Jacuzzi, a gym and a sauna. 

Formentera’s beautiful beaches can be reached by motor yacht in less than 30 minutes. On the west coast there is a mooring and private jetty ready to whisk you away.

