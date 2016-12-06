1/27 Has Emilia Clarke fallen for London's favourite 'village'? Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is thought to have invested more than £8 million in a Grade II-listed six-bedroom house with Victorian features in Hampstead. Scroll right... Getty

3/27 Leo is selling up in LA Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio has found a buyer for his ranch-style home in LA. The actor put the four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on the market in September for £1.88 million and is said to have been offered close to the asking price.The star is said to be having less luck selling his Malibu beach house. First listed at £8.6m, it’s back on the market at £7.8m. GC Images/ Sotherby's International Realty

4/27 A perfect Paris retreat for VS Angels The Paris mansion that was singer Edith Piaf’s home during the height of her career would make a perfect city pad for one of the superstars at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in the nearby Grand Palais. Getty

5/27 Davinia Taylor set to auction artwork Hollyoaks actress Davinia Taylor is selling the contents of her old St John’s Wood home and her Cheshire manor house. Artwork includes Banksy’s Love Rat, set to fetch about £3,500, and Lucian Freud’s Head of a Naked Girl, which could achieve up to £20,000. Rex

6/27 Party like Hailey The model Hailey Baldwin recently saw in her 20th birthday at the £2,400-a-night loft-style Toronto home, which has also been a location for TV drama Suits, starring Prince Harry’s girlfriend Meghan Markle. Getty

7/27 Perfect for a Pink Floyd fan Here’s the perfect rental for a British rock history nut — the Highgate home where Pink Floyd formed. The six-bedroom Edwardian house has had a makeover and is now a slick family space, available for £1,995 a week. Getty

8/27 £14m townhouse for sale by A-list hotel One of Belgravia’s tallest homes is for sale. The seven-floor townhouse in Wilton Place is on the market for £14 million with Harrods Estates. The house neighbours The Berkeley, an enduring favourite with the rich and famous — singer Mariah Carey and Hollywood’s Penélope Cruz were recent guests. Getty

9/27 Julia Roberts has sold her Hawaiian estate The Oscar-winning actress bought The Faye Residence five years ago for £10.7m and has sold it for £13.06m. The main plantation-style house comes with a 200ft stretch of beach and a guesthouse. Getty

10/27 Spectacular new homes at London Titanic HQ The London HQ and ticket office of the famous White Star Line shipping company, of Titanic fame, has been transformed into a £100 million luxury apartment block. The homes are priced from £5,265,000 to £25 million through Beauchamp Estates. Rex

11/27 Stay at the house that Jackie Chan 'blew up' Martial arts star Jackie Chan approached the owners of Guinevere, a magnificent 16th-century farmhouse, to use it as a film location. The excited owners were less enthusiastic when they realised the house would be “blown up” as part of the plot. Guinevere is now available to rent at £3,500 for a two-night weekend stay. Getty

12/27 Gwen Stefani puts LA mansion on market £27 million Gwen Stefani and former husband Gavin Rossdale are selling their marital home in LA. The pair, who divorced earlier this year, want £27 million for the hilltop mansion with interiors by star designer Kelly Wearstler. Getty

13/27 Looks like Amy's staying put £9.7 million Actress Amy Schumer has splashed out on a New York penthouse. At 4,500sq ft inside and 3,000sq ft outside, let’s just call it a dream bachelorette pad. Rex

14/27 Grade II-listed village home with royal connections £685,000 The Essex house, where Princess Margaret and Group Captain Peter Townsend met regularly while conducting a doomed romance, is on the market. Neflix

15/27 Buy a home next to Sam Smith's old Hertfordshire haunt £375,000 Sam Smith frequented the village youth club next door to Jasmine Cottage while he was growing up in Barley. Getty

16/27 St Ann's Court in Surrey is for sale £9 million The Grade II-listed building has played host to Alexa Chung, Girls Aloud and Roxy Music. Getty

17/27 Bid for Carey’s Canarian hilltop holiday roost £2,265,000 Costa Adeje in Tenerife is a new hotspot for the celebrity set, with recent visitors including Mariah Carey, fellow singer Shakira and Princess Stéphanie of Monaco. One of the resort’s most glamorous homes, Villa Vista Bella, is ideal for A-list parties. The Cipriani Room is perfect for formal dining, with panoramic Atlantic views, while the big kitchen and designer Moroccan patio are more relaxed. Fit for a diva, the master suite spans an entire wing. Getty

18/27 Fancy yourself as a star wedding host? £3 million a romantic country house wedding venue of choice for celebrities including TV presenter Helen Skelton and rugby league player Richie Myler is on the market. Morland Hall sits in 15 acres of ancient woods and parkland in Eden Valley, Cumbria. Built in 1861, it was home to Francis Atkinson, a leading local figure of the day, and stayed in the family until 1923. The current owners have restored the 21-bedroom estate, which is split into four properties, to its original glory to run it as a hotel with fitness centre and outdoor pool. Rex

19/27 Mr Bean moves house at last £2,425,000 Rowan Atkinson, aka Mr Bean, has found a buyer for his Oxfordshire house after 18 months. The Old Rectory in Waterperry was first put up for sale at £2.9 million in 2015. But although the Grade II-listed five-bedroom home in six acres had been beautifully renovated to include a fitness complex with an indoor pool, plus an outdoor tennis court, it failed to attract sufficient interest. The Blackadder star, 61, dropped the price to £2,425,000 which did the trick. Atkinson now lives mostly at his £4.65 million London home with his actress girlfriend, Louise Ford, 32. Getty

20/27 Tom Felton is selling up in LA £1.2 million Harry Potter star Tom Felton is selling his Hollywood home. The Epsom-born actor, 30, played he-devil Draco Malfoy in the blockbuster franchise and is pictured here with his new movie A United Kingdom co-star Rosamund Pike. It has two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a separate guesthouse. The oversize master suite has a walk-in wardrobe and two-person soaking tub. Getty

21/27 Emily Blunt's Brooklyn home £4.9 million The Girl on The Train star Emily Blunt has finally put the finishing touches to her new home, a 3,900sq ft Brooklyn townhouse, after months of renovation. The Wandsworth-born actress and her US film-maker husband John Krasinski paid £4.9 million for the six-bedroom limestone mansion, filled with period fireplaces, original cornicing, a mahogany staircase, and now a state-of-the-art kitchen and sumptuous interiors. Rex/ StreetEasy

22/27 A pad in Sting's old home From £5.6 million After 25 years, Sting and Trudie Styler, prove celebrity marriages can stand the test of time. Their love story began in Leinster Square, Notting Hill, where musician Sting lived in one of the imposing stucco-fronted flats. Actress and producer Styler lived two doors away. The pair bumped into each other and instantly hit it off. Now five apartments at the couple’s previous address are on the market. With three and four bedrooms, the flats boast many original features including Grade II-listed sash windows and wrought-iron railings. The bigger properties in the collection have private terraces while all have access to the private garden square. Through Alchemi Group. Getty

23/27 Boris artist's home is for sale £4.9 million Illustrator Michelle Thompson, famed for her pop art Boris Johnson, pictured, is selling her home in Saffron Walden, Essex, for £700,000 through Cheffins. The four-bedroom house has had a new kitchen, conservatory and wood burner and is great for commuting, with local trains to Liverpool Street in under an hour. Michelle Thompson

24/27 Emilia Clarke's £3.81 million home £3.81 million Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has splashed out £246,000 above the asking price on a two-bedroom home in California.The property sports a 30ft swimming pool - just the place for the Mother of Dragons to relax after a fiery week on set - and Venice Beach is just a few steps away.



25/27 A rugby star's man cave Former Bath Rugby Club captain Stuart Hooper is selling his family home in Frome in Somerset. The four-storey, four-bedroom property has a vaulted master suite with walk-through dressing room and a “man cave” shed. It's listed for £475,000 with Hamptons International. Getty

26/27 The Clooneys snap up a Foster flat Around £12 million George and Amal Clooney are expanding their property portfolio with an off-plan apartment designed by British starchitect Norman Foster in Midtown Manhattan. The Hollywood star and his human rights lawyer wife have plumped for a high-floor flat in sleek 63-storey One Hundred East Fifty Third, adjacent to Mies van der Rohe’s famed Seagram Building. Scroll right... Rex