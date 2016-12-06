Emilia Clarke, rumoured to be the highest-paid Game of Thrones cast member, is thought to have invested more than £8 million in a house in Hampstead, the capital’s favourite “village”.
London-born Clarke is said to have fallen for a Grade II-listed six-bedroom house with Victorian features.
Near the Heath, it offers the kind of security she needs now that she is a global superstar with a role in the new Star Wars movie on the horizon.
Getting into property in the US, Clarke also spent £3.8 million on a house in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, earlier this year.
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook
- More about:
- Celebrity homes
- Hampstead
- Hampstead Heath
- Los Angeles
- property
Comments