1/26 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment Andrea Bocelli got the tenor voice while his brother Alberto was blessed with the architect genes and is responsible for designing some of Tuscany’s most luxurious villas. Scroll right... realitalia.co.uk

2/26 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment One of five apartments in Ville degli Olivi, an historic house restored in collaboration with Alberto, is for sale £255,000. Scroll right... realitalia.co.uk

3/26 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment The development has a heated outdoor swimming pool and is a very short walk from the Teatro del Silenzio open-air theatre where Andrea performs each year alongside other international stars. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... realitalia.co.uk

4/26 Ellen's £36m Santa Barbara estate Ellen DeGeneres is selling her £36m Californian estate. There's plenty of indoor-outdoor entertaining space with sun room, dining room, kitchen pizza oven and dining terrace. The main villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's on the market through Sotheby's International Realty. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... TopTenRealEstateDeals.com/ Getty

5/26 A Surrey home once owned by John Lennon John Lennon’s former home on Surrey's prestigious St George’s Hill estate has been listed for sale for £8.95 million. Rex

6/26 A kitchen fit for a body coach Filming fees helped pay off the mortgage at this four-bedroom property in Wandsworth, where Joe Wicks and MasterChef judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode have all made appearances. Now it seems to have been snapped up less than a month after being first listed for sale. Caters News Agency

7/26 Mel B's Hollywood Hills home Spice Girl-turned-America’s Got Talent judge Mel B is selling her LA home. With a bar, recording studio, cinema and gym among plush features, the four-bedroom home has been listed for £7.14m. Corbis / Splash

8/26 Tiphaine de Lussy and Dinos Chapman The YBA and his textile-designer wife are selling their four-bedroom townhouse in Spitalfields. Behind the Victorian façade is a very contemporary, open-plan interior with polished concrete floors and iroko-panelled walls. > Read more... Getty

9/26 A sound investment Warren Buffett - the world's third richest man, with a fortune of £48bn - is selling his California beach house. The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has sculpted ceilings and recessed lighting to spotlight Buffett's modern art collection. The investor bought the retreat for £121k in 1971 but it's now on the market for £8.8m. > Read more...

10/26 Ed Sheeran's Italian vineyard The Shape of You singer has bought a home in the Italian countryside. He adds his new property to his portfolio of homes in London and his home town of Suffolk, where he is thought to be building a bar in his basement. > Read more... Rex/Alamy

11/26 Britney Spears slashes price The pop star knocked almost $2 million off the price of her mansion in Thousand Oaks, California in order to find a buyer for the mega mansion. > Read more... Getty

12/26 The Beatles' swinging Knightsbridge flat Rent the Knightsbridge flat George Harrison and Pattie Boyd shared with Ringo Starr at the height of Beatlemania for £1,600 a week. > Read more...

13/26 Crystal Maze presenter's Surrey pad The former home of Crystal Maze presenter Richard O’Brien is for sale for £1.5 million. O’Brien, who wrote The Rocky Horror Picture Show, named the property Denton in honour of the US town in Ohio where the musical is set. > Read more... Rex

14/26 Olympic rental Olympic swimming stars Siobhan-Marie O'Connor and Chris Walker-Hebborn have found a two-bedroom Georgian gem to rent in Bath for £1,075 a month while they train at Bath university. > Read more...

15/26 Eclectic mix Actress Minnie Driver called in interior designer Peter Dunham to help her bring English eccentricity to her Hollywood home. > Read more... Elle Decor/ William Abranowicz

16/26 Idris' Thailand retreat Hackney-born Idris Elba recently stayed at über-glam seven-bedroom Samujana Villa 12 on the Thai island of Koh Samui. It boasts five Jacuzzis, a cinema and pool with underwater sound system. Rent it from £2,251 a night...

17/26 £19k a month for Cheryl's place Cheryl was snapped shifting her belongings out of her six-bedroom former marital home in Hertfordshire, which she reportedly hopes to rent out for £19,000 a month. > Scroll right for more A-list properties... Getty

18/26 Kirsten's NY loft Kirsten Dunst has listed her Manhattan loft for £4m. The Spiderman actress purchased the property for £2.4m in 2007. Features include exposed brick, an open floorplan and large windows. www.elliman.com/Getty

19/26 Sunset Boulevard Sandra Bullock has put her three-bedroom home on Sunset Boulevard up for rent at £12,000 a month. Built over one floor and nestling amid lush, landscaped tropical gardens, it comes fully furnished. Getty

20/26 Star-spotting in Calne Calne in the Cotswolds is an unassuming celebrity hotspot, Robbie Williams bought an £8.5m mansion less than two miles away and now a country retreat near the star's home is for sale. Five-bedroom Turnpike Lodge in the village of Compton Bassett oozes character. The home is for sale for £850,000. Getty

21/26 Judy's on the move Judy Murray has put her striking Scottish home in the historic spa town of Bridge of Allan up for sale for £825,000. The well-equipped kitchen leads to a colourful dining room, while the L-shaped attic houses an office and a gym. Getty

22/26 The Great House, Necker Island Barack Obama tweeted he was taking a “quick vacation” with wife Michelle post his US presidency. The couple went to Necker Island, Richard Branson’s Caribbean retreat, to stay in The Great House, the exclusive hideaway’s finest bolthole. It's available to rent for £3,496 a night through Tripadvisor. Rex

23/26 Guinness family's ancestral holiday home for sale Named Luggala, the grand pile sits in 5,000 acres just 30 miles from Dublin and has just been listed for £24m. Stars who’ve stayed at the seven-bedroom house include the Beatles, Mick Jagger, Bono, Anjelica Huston and Michael Jackson.

24/26 Will it be a NYC townhouse for Mark? Avengers star Mark Ruffalo and his wife, French actress Sunrise Coigney, have viewed a sprawling, six-bedroom townhouse on New York's Upper West Side. The five-storey property, on the market for just over £8m, has 6,900sq ft of living space, plus a private garden and roof deck. There are 12ft-high ceilings and wide-plank oak floors, while a new fifth floor reportedly makes it the tallest townhouse on the block. Getty

25/26 Live near George Clooney This glam Birchley development of four detached homes, has just come on to the market in the picture-perfect riverside Berkshire village where Clooney and his human rights lawyer wife Amal have settled in their £10m manor house. The homes are priced from £1.5m and are a short walk from The Bull Inn, a Clooney favourite. Rex