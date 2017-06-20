1/36 Haslam’s house for a born entertainer Nicky Haslam, interior designer to celebrities including Mick Jagger, Roman Abramovich, Bryan Ferry and Rod Stewart, created a glam Knightsbridge home that’s now on the market for £16.95m. Scroll right...

2/36 Knightsbridge, SW7 The five-bedroom house is pure Haslam luxury, with a spa floor including gym, Jacuzzi, steam room and rainshower room. > Scroll right for more A-list homes...

3/36 Liam’s Hampstead oasis is £1.65m Liam Gallagher’s old cottage is for sale in Vale of Health bordering Hampstead Village. The rocker and his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther, pictured, now live in an apartment in the next-door north London village of Highgate. If you fancy a summer cottage in a quiet spot, the property is for sale for £1.65m. Rex

4/36 Brand Beckham hits Covent Garden David Beckham and his business partner Daniel Kearns are leasing a unit in Floral Street, Covent Garden, for their Kent & Curwen British heritage sportswear flagship store which is expected to open in September. Designed by Paris-based Architecture + Associés, the concept is inspired by a skylit vintage gym and features a central box in aged metal and hand-blown green glass. Getty / Alamy

5/36 Meg’s neighbours are Justin and Harry Actress Meg Ryan has bought a flat in New York’s fashionable Tribeca district. The Harry Met Sally star splashed out £7m on a three-bedroom, three-bathroom flat in the same building as singers Justin Timberlake and Harry Styles. Getty

6/36 Kim’s £7 million TV mansion Seen by more television viewers than just about any other mansion in recent years, Palazzo Dei Sogni is for sale in the Hollywood Hills for £7.08m. Styled to resemble an Italian castle, it has been the TV “home” in several big shows including Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Built in 1983 and remodelled in 2005, the 7,800sq ft pile has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms and sits in an acre of grounds. > Read more... Getty

7/36 Home of an icon Pop star Diana Vickers will portray the late, great Dusty Springfield in the new musical Son of a Preacher Man and, as part of her research, she should surely book a viewing at the lateral Art Deco house in Aubrey Walk, Kensington where Sixties icon Springfield lived with her lover, Norma Tanega. The modern, seven-bedroom home is for sale for £15.5m after a £1m price drop. > Read more... Dave Benett

8/36 Sugar sidekick sells sanctuary Lord Sugar’s aide Claudine Collins is selling her Belsize Park flat. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom flat close to Primrose Hill, South End Green and Hampstead Heath, is on the market for £1.35m. Warm in winter and cool in the summer, Collins says her house has been an ideal sanctuary away from her hectic business lifestyle. > Read more... Rex

9/36 In vogue A slice of British Vogue’s heritage is for sale as the fashion powerhouse enters a new era, with Alexandra Shulman handing over the editorship to Edward Enninful. Beatrix Miller edited the magazine for 21 years until 1985, and now her Mulberry Walk house in SW3 is for sale for £8.95m. > Read more...

10/36 Fancy Fitzrovia or Cornwall? Film-maker Monty Whitebloom, who will release Look Away starring Chloë Sevigny and Aiden “Poldark” Turner this year, is selling both his home in Fitzrovia and his retreat in Cornwall. The 18th-century mews, just off the media hotspot of Charlotte Street, has been listed for £2,425,000. > Read more... Getty

11/36 "Paparazzi-proof" Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly bought a NY penthouse in a block favoured by celebrities for its "paparazzi-proof" credentials. The A-list couple are thought to have forked out almost £15.6m for the Tribeca home. > Read more... Getty

12/36 Plenty of room for the girl squad Singer Taylor Swift has her sights set on west London so she can be close to her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She needs plenty of space for her squad, plus a pool and an extravagant interior design, so this 8,000sq ft four-bedroom Chelsea townhouse, with interiors by Rabih Hage, could be a hit with the Shake it Off singer. > Read more... Getty

13/36 Uptown Funk The publisher of mega chart hit Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, New Songs Administration's HQ is one of London's more discreet celebrity addresses. But the building's musical days could be numbered as the licence has been changed to residential use - offering the chance to create a three-bedroom house - with permission in place for a basement. It's on the market for £1.65 million, through Lurot Brand. > Read more... Getty

14/36 Rental’s royal links Fashion designer Lindka Cierach counts royals as clients. The Duchess of Cambridge and actress Dame Helen Mirren have been spotted in her designs. So it’s fitting that Cierach’s former Parsons Green home has an understated glamour. The five-bedroom house is for rent at £2,300 per week with Hamptons International. > Read more... Getty

15/36 LA housewife heads for NYC high life Former Real Housewives reality star, Yolanda Hadid is swapping Los Angeles for New York's 30 Park Place, where a penthouse would set you back £23.3m. Hadid’s new home is in the tallest Downtown residential tower at 926ft, with 82 storeys and sweeping 360-degree views of New York City. > Read more... Getty

16/36 Harry's new direction Only weeks after snapping up a bachelor pad in New York, Harry Styles has listed his Hollywood Hills mansion for sale. He bought the three-bedroom home in January last year for £5.3m and seeks £6.6m after renovating it. > Read more... Getty

17/36 A lake view pool Muse singer Matt Bellamy has listed his four-bedoom penthouse in a historic lakeside Italian villa for sale for £1.5 million. The band recorded their 2011 Emmy-winning album The Resistance in a studio, which is included in the sale. The flat is spread over the top two floors of the 19th century building in Moltrasio, a village on the banks of Lake Como and offers panoramic views of the lake from its large terrace. > Read more... Getty

18/36 Diane Keaton's former beach house The former home of Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton in Laguna Beach, California, is for sale. The Annie Hall star, 71, bought the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house in 2004 for £5.7m and worked her magic in the restoration. She sold the 4,158sq ft residence in 2006 for £9.8m and it has just come back on the market at £12.3m. > Read more... Getty

19/36 A home in Hampstead fit for Kimye A Hampstead home is for sale by architect Claudio Silvestrin, who has designed for rapper Kanye West. The five-bedroom, five-storey house has panoramic views across the city and a terraced garden designed by Chelsea Flower Show Gold winner Chris Beardshaw. All this grandeur comes with a hefty price tag. The 7,940sq ft property is £22.5 million through Beauchamp Estates. > Read more... Alamy

20/36 Gaga's fashion designer's cut-price home Fashion designer Ashley Isham, whose designs have been worn by Lady Gaga has knocked nearly £1 million off the asking price of his Holloway home. The former tram shed which Isham turned into a vibrant loft space on feng shui principles, was listed last year for £4.35 million. It’s back on the market at £3.5 million, this time with The Modern House. > Read more... Getty

21/36 A Rolling Stones crash pad A five-bedroom detached home where the Rolling Stones stayed before some of their concerts has been listed for sale for £1.1m. The late Stones co-founder and guitarist Brian Jones with the band in the Sixties, was born in Cheltenham and was a good friend of Kerry Hamer, then-owner of the house. > Read more... Getty

22/36 Double their money Sting and Trudie Styler are set to more than double their money with the sale of their spacious duplex flat in New York. The penthouse is listed for £43.2 million, it has three bedrooms, a library, four bathrooms, a home office and a sculptural staircase that leads to a living room with a grand fireplace. > Read more... Getty

23/36 A flat next to Dizzee This warehouse conversion is set in a cobbled street, where a hotchpotch of workshops has attracted the studio of Turner Prize-nominated artist David Mach and the recording base of Mercury Prize winner Dizzee Rascal. The flat has a vast living space and a soundproof recording studio to go with its one bedroom, and a spiral staircase leads to the decked roof terrace. It's £2.6 million, through The Modern House. > Read more... Getty

24/36 Michael's place is magnificent Michael Fassbender has splashed out £1.7m on a Portuguese holiday home. The Irish actor retreat boasts a private garden terrace and swimming pool and is part of a complex of more than 20 new homes. Getty

25/36 Chilling in Ibiza Pop star Justin Bieber took the ultimate holiday getaway when he rented his own island. The exclusive Tagomago resort is available to rent for a staggering £84k per week, with five-bedroom villa, pool and all the chefs you could need. > Read more... Getty

26/36 The Big Apple Pop star turned actor Harry Styles is said to have purchased a three-bedroom apartment in New York's trendy Tribeca district for an eye-watering £6.7m. Shared facilities within the apartment block include a 71-foot indoor pool, a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace and spa. > Read more... Rex

27/36 Orlando Bloom's Beverly Hills bachelor pad Following his break up with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom treated himself to a £5.4m Beverly Hills bachelor pad with private shower garden, cinema room and pool. > Read more... Getty

28/36 Katy Perry adds another mansion to her portfolio Katy Perry has invested in a stunning Beverly Hills mansion. The American star reportedly splashed out £14.8m for the five-bedroom, 5,500sq ft mansion in the Coldwater Canyon complex, a celebrity favourite, and will add the home to her collection — she also owns two Hollywood Hills mansions. > Read more... Getty

29/36 Radlett, Hertfordshire Pop singer Cheryl has quietly put her Hertfordshire home up for sale for £5m, the same price she paid for it in 2015. The property was on the rental market for £19k a month as Cheryl had moved in with One Direction superstar Liam Payne, the father of her baby son. > Read more... Rex

30/36 Taylor's former £30k-a-month rental The spectacular New York home that was rented last year for £31,400 a month by country-pop princess Taylor Swift is for sale for £19.5 million. > Read more... Getty

31/36 Could Jolie be heading to Laughlin Park? Angelina Jolie is thought to be making an offer on one of the most glamorous homes in LA. The £20m, six-bedroom Beaux Arts-style mansion combines original details with modern touches after a six-year renovation. > Read more... Getty

32/36 £161k a month to rent Sting’s place Sting is in London for his global concert tour this week but, ever savvy, he is renting out his seven-bedroom Malibu beach house while he is busy. It's on the market for £161k a month. The bedrooms overlook the Pacific, and there’s a separate guest apartment, a gym and a wraparound terrace. Getty

33/36 Craig Revel Horwood's Camden home The Strictly judge has put his Kelly Street home on the market after 20 years. The Grade II-listed house cost £149,000 in 1997, now the two-bedroom powder pink house has an asking price of £1.2 million. Getty

34/36 Alberto Boceli's Tuscan apartment An apartment is for sale in a grand Tuscan villa that has been restored in collaboration with Alberto Bocelli. It's for sale for £255k, and is just a short walk from the Teatro del Silenzio open-air theatre where Andrea Bocelli performs each year. Rex/ realitalia.co.uk

35/36 Ellen's £36m Santa Barbara estate Ellen DeGeneres is selling her £36m Californian estate. There's plenty of indoor-outdoor entertaining space with sun room, dining room, kitchen pizza oven and dining terrace. The main villa has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's on the market through Sotheby's International Realty. > Scroll right for more A-list homes... TopTenRealEstateDeals.com/ Getty