Harry's new direction Only weeks after snapping up a bachelor pad in New York, pop man of the moment Harry Styles has listed his house in the Hollywood Hills for sale.

Hollywood Hills The Sign of the Times chart topper has owned the multilevel, three-bedroom property for less than 18 months.

Hollywood Hills Covering 4,400sq ft, the contemporary mansion has Pacific Ocean views...

Hollywood Hills ...while the lounge and master bedroom have full-height windows overlooking Downtown Los Angeles.

Hollywood Hills The former One Direction star bought the place in January last year for £5.3 million and seeks £6.6 million after renovating it.

The Big Apple Pop star turned actor Harry Styles is thought to have purchased a three-bedroom apartment in New York's trendy Tribeca district for an eye-watering £6.7m. Rex

Harry's new pad Shared facilities within the apartment block include a 71-foot indoor pool, a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace and spa. www.443greenwich.com

LA housewife heads for NYC high life Former Real Housewives reality star, Yolanda Hadid is swapping Los Angeles for New York's 30 Park Place, where a penthouse would set you back £23.3m. Hadid's new home is in the tallest Downtown residential tower at 926ft, with 82 storeys and sweeping 360-degree views of New York City. Getty

Uptown Funk The publisher of mega chart hit Uptown Funk by Mark Ronson ft. Bruno Mars, New Songs Administration's HQ is one of London's more discreet celebrity addresses. But the building's musical days could be numbered as the licence has been changed to residential use - offering the chance to create a three-bedroom house - with permission in place for a basement. It's on the market for £1.65 million, through Lurot Brand. Getty

Rental's royal links Fashion designer Lindka Cierach counts royals as clients. The Duchess of Cambridge and actress Dame Helen Mirren have been spotted in her designs. So it's fitting that Cierach's former Parsons Green home has an understated glamour. The five-bedroom house is for rent at £2,300 per week with Hamptons International. Getty

A lake view pool Muse singer Matt Bellamy has listed his four-bedoom penthouse in a historic lakeside Italian villa for sale for £1.5 million. The band recorded their 2011 Emmy-winning album The Resistance in a studio, which is included in the sale. The flat is spread over the top two floors of the 19th century building in Moltrasio, a village on the banks of Lake Como and offers panoramic views of the lake from its large terrace. Getty

Diane Keaton's former beach house The former home of Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton in Laguna Beach, California, is for sale. The Annie Hall star, 71, bought the four-bedroom, six-bathroom house in 2004 for £5.7m and worked her magic in the restoration. She sold the 4,158sq ft residence in 2006 for £9.8m and it has just come back on the market at £12.3m. Getty

A home in Hampstead fit for Kimye A Hampstead home is for sale by architect Claudio Silvestrin, who has designed for rapper Kanye West. The five-bedroom, five-storey house has panoramic views across the city and a terraced garden designed by Chelsea Flower Show Gold winner Chris Beardshaw. All this grandeur comes with a hefty price tag. The 7,940sq ft property is £22.5 million through Beauchamp Estates. Alamy

Gaga's fashion designer's cut-price home Fashion designer Ashley Isham, whose designs have been worn by Lady Gaga has knocked nearly £1 million off the asking price of his Holloway home. The former tram shed which Isham turned into a vibrant loft space on feng shui principles, was listed last year for £4.35 million. It's back on the market at £3.5 million, this time with The Modern House. Getty

A Rolling Stones crash pad A five-bedroom detached home where the Rolling Stones stayed before some of their concerts has been listed for sale for £1.1m. The late Stones co-founder and guitarist Brian Jones with the band in the Sixties, was born in Cheltenham and was a good friend of Kerry Hamer, then-owner of the house. Getty

Double their money Sting and Trudie Styler are set to more than double their money with the sale of their spacious duplex flat in New York. The penthouse is listed for £43.2 million, it has three bedrooms, a library, four bathrooms, a home office and a sculptural staircase that leads to a living room with a grand fireplace. Getty

A flat next to Dizzee This warehouse conversion is set in a cobbled street, where a hotchpotch of workshops has attracted the studio of Turner Prize-nominated artist David Mach and the recording base of Mercury Prize winner Dizzee Rascal. The flat has a vast living space and a soundproof recording studio to go with its one bedroom, and a spiral staircase leads to the decked roof terrace. It's £2.6 million, through The Modern House. Getty

Michael's place is magnificent Michael Fassbender has splashed out £1.7m on a Portuguese holiday home. The Irish actor retreat boasts a private garden terrace and swimming pool and is part of a complex of more than 20 new homes. Getty

Chilling in Ibiza Pop star Justin Bieber took the ultimate holiday getaway when he rented his own island. The exclusive Tagomago resort is available to rent for a staggering £84k per week, with five-bedroom villa, pool and all the chefs you could need. Getty

Orlando Bloom's Beverly Hills bachelor pad Following his break up with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom treated himself to a £5.4m Beverly Hills bachelor pad with private shower garden, cinema room and pool. Getty

Katy Perry adds another mansion to her portfolio Katy Perry has invested in a stunning Beverly Hills mansion. The American star reportedly splashed out £14.8m for the five-bedroom, 5,500sq ft mansion in the Coldwater Canyon complex, a celebrity favourite, and will add the home to her collection — she also owns two Hollywood Hills mansions. Getty

Radlett, Hertfordshire Pop singer Cheryl has quietly put her Hertfordshire home up for sale for £5m, the same price she paid for it in 2015. The property was on the rental market for £19k a month as Cheryl had moved in with One Direction superstar Liam Payne, the father of her baby son. Rex

Taylor's former £30k-a-month rental The spectacular New York home that was rented last year for £31,400 a month by country-pop princess Taylor Swift is for sale for £19.5 million. Getty

Could Jolie be heading to Laughlin Park? Angelina Jolie is thought to be making an offer on one of the most glamorous homes in LA. The £20m, six-bedroom Beaux Arts-style mansion combines original details with modern touches after a six-year renovation. Getty