Celebrity photographer David Montgomery is selling his home of 25 years.

The New York-raised, London-based portrait connoisseur has regularly contributed to Vogue and has works on display at the Andy Warhol Museum.

His sitters include the Queen, Bill Clinton, The Rolling Stones, Clint Eastwood, Jimi Hendrix and Pierce Brosnan.





Many of his glamorous works are on display at his colourful house on Langton Street in Chelsea.





The part-stucco terrace is spread over four floors with five bedrooms and a good-sized garden.

Listed for £3.5 million with Aylesford International, it will surely be snapped up in no time.