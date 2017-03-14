  1. Luxury
  2. Celebrity homes

Crystal Maze presenter's former Surrey home for sale:Richard O'Brien wrote the Rocky Horror Picture Show, so called the £1.5m property 'Denton'

The house, in the Surrey village of Cranleigh, is back on the market.

Richard O'Brien Rex

The former home of Crystal Maze presenter Richard O’Brien is for sale.

O’Brien, who wrote The Rocky Horror Picture Show, named the property Denton in honour of the US town in Ohio where the musical is set.

dentonexthp.jpg
£1.5 million: Richard O'Brien's former Surrey house

He sold the Edwardian house in the Surrey village of Cranleigh to the current owners in 2006 and it is now back on the market through Hamptons International at £1.5 million

There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a rather useful cellar. Character, architecture and history blend with stylish practicality.

O’Brien now has a home on New Zealand’s North Island at Katikati on the Bay of Plenty.


