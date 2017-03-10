What has cricket got to do with the tallest tulip tree in the UK? Well, the tree that’s reputed to be the tallest — and they can grow up to about 40ft in this country — is in the garden at Chris Cowdrey’s home in Kent.

The ex-England cricket captain, 59, whose father Colin also famously led the national team and whose son Fabian, 24, is the latest member of the clan to play for Kent, is selling the Grade II-listed Georgian property for £2.5 million with Jackson-Stops & Staff. Cowdrey’s other son, musician Julius, Fabian’s twin, stars in TV’s Made in Chelsea.





The five-bedroom house sits in extensive grounds with a swimming pool, tennis court and permission to convert the coach house into a two-bedroom home.

London Victoria is 40 minutes away by train from Sevenoaks station.