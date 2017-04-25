Carol Voderman has knocked £100,000 off the asking price for her five-bedroom detached north Somerset house, now on the market for £2,495,000.
Vorderman first listed the Seventies build for £2.6 million last year, but failed to find a buyer and took it off the market while she appeared on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!
Now a prospective buyer can save more than £100,000 on the price of the house, as well as a £12,600 reduction in the amount of stamp duty payable on the property – now £213,150.
Constructed from mellow honey brick, Vorderman describes the distinctive modern building formed from a series of concentric circles as a “curvy house”.
The maths whizz, who read engineering at Cambridge university and has an IQ six points below Stephen Hawkings’, bought the house in 2007 for £1.1 million.
Formerly known as Uplands, Vorderman changed its name to Sloblock Hall, a cheeky anagram based on a joke between her and fellow former Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley, who died in 2005.
She then undertook a massive, two-year refurbishment project on the property, which is set in nearly four acres of grounds on a private lane seven miles outside Bristol.
Vorderman added huge frameless double-glazed windows, an integrated IT and music system, suspended wood burner and a garden water feature.
There is also a heated outdoor pool with bar and gym – scene of a much-discussed naked treadmill incident.
