Carol Vorderman's Somerset home for sale: the TV presenter knocks £100k off the price of her 'curvy house' with pool, gym and four-acre grounds near Bristol

The five-bedroom detached house is on a private road near Bristol and has hosted some spectacular parties, according to the TV presenter...

Inside Carol Vorderman's Somerset mansion

Carol Voderman has knocked £100,000 off the asking price for her five-bedroom detached north Somerset house, now on the market for £2,495,000.

Vorderman first listed the Seventies build for £2.6 million last year, but failed to find a buyer and took it off the market while she appeared on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

Now a prospective buyer can save more than £100,000 on the price of the house, as well as a £12,600 reduction in the amount of stamp duty payable on the property – now £213,150.

Constructed from mellow honey brick, Vorderman describes the distinctive modern building formed from a series of concentric circles as a “curvy house”.

carolvordermanhouse08.jpg
£2,495,000: Carol Vorderman's Seventies mansion near Bristol

The maths whizz, who read engineering at Cambridge university and has an IQ six points below Stephen Hawkings’, bought the house in 2007 for £1.1 million.

Formerly known as Uplands, Vorderman changed its name to Sloblock Hall, a cheeky anagram based on a joke between her and fellow former Countdown presenter Richard Whiteley, who died in 2005.

She then undertook a massive, two-year refurbishment project on the property, which is set in nearly four acres of grounds on a private lane seven miles outside Bristol.

Vorderman added huge frameless double-glazed windows, an integrated IT and music system, suspended wood burner and a garden water feature.

There is also a heated outdoor pool with bar and gym – scene of a much-discussed naked treadmill incident

