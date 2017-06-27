Beyoncé and Jay-Z are renting a lavish £314,500-a-month mansion in Malibu.

The estate is spread over six acres of grounds and the family plan to spend their summer there while they continue to search for a permanent home in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé, who has just given birth to twins, wanted a place overlooking the ocean and this mega mansion ticks all the boxes.

Valued at £42.8 million, it has 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and a 25-foot infinity pool.

Called La Villa Contenta, it has an opulent Italian look with 18th century chandeliers, ornate fireplaces and marble details.

In the sprawling grounds, there is a rose garden with more than 1,000 flower bushes and a landscaped desert area.

There is also a tennis court, snooker room and a separate building for staff.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z – who releases his hotly anticipated album 4:44 on Friday, June 30 on his streaming platform Tidal – have remained low key since the arrival of their twins and their new rental will offer them the level of privacy needed by an A-list couple.