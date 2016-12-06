Are the Beckhams settling in London for life at last? David and Victoria are selling their vast Los Angeles mansion for £24 million.
They bought the nine-bedroom Italianate villa (pictured below) in 2007 for £14.2 million and settled there with sons Brooklyn, now 17, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 11. The couple’s five-year-old daughter, Harper, is LA born.
The Beckhams put their £2 million holiday home in the south of France on the market in August, so that leaves their £31 million Holland Park townhouse as their “proper” home.
Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook
Comments