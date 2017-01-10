  1. Luxury
  2. Celebrity homes

Are Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes house hunting?This £2m Kentish Town terrace could make the perfect palace for TV's royal couple

The pair, who played Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on hit ITV drama Victoria, were spotted viewing the five-bedroom period property.

Click to follow
H&P
jennacolemancreditrex.jpg
Victoria stars Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes Rex

Rumours that Victoria stars Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes were a couple surfaced last month when they were spotted house hunting together. 

The pair, who played Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on the hit ITV drama, were seen viewing a five-bedroom terraced house near Kentish Town.

They haven’t sealed a deal yet and the three-storey family home is on the market at £2 million with Keatons.

jennaexternalhp.jpg

Overlooking the peaceful Rochester terrace gardens, it is in need of a refurb but is blessed with striking period features.

jennainthp.jpg

Potential buyers may have to compete with London’s new acting royalty if they put in an offer.


Follow us on Twitter @HomesProperty and Facebook

Comments