Rumours that Victoria stars Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes were a couple surfaced last month when they were spotted house hunting together.
The pair, who played Queen Victoria and Prince Albert on the hit ITV drama, were seen viewing a five-bedroom terraced house near Kentish Town.
They haven’t sealed a deal yet and the three-storey family home is on the market at £2 million with Keatons.
Overlooking the peaceful Rochester terrace gardens, it is in need of a refurb but is blessed with striking period features.
Potential buyers may have to compete with London’s new acting royalty if they put in an offer.
