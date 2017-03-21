Interior designer Linda Plant, the formidable interrogator on TV hit The Apprentice, was hired to redesign this Grade II-listed home in Prince Albert Road overlooking Regent’s Park.

It seems the no-nonsense approach to business that so impressed the show’s Lord Sugar also appealed to the owner of the six-bedroom house, which comes with landscaped gardens.

Comedian David Walliams is still renovating his nearby home but this one is finished and on the market with Aston Chase for £11.85 million.