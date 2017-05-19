From May 20 to June 4, Chelsea Fringe is taking place in exciting pop-up gardens and events spaces across London.

An alternative to Chelsea Flower Show, Chelsea Fringe highlights this year include a dog show - with a category for best florally-decorated dog and owner - at Inner Temple gardens on May 21 and an evening devoted to carnivorous plants at the South London Botanical Institute in Herne Hill, with a talk followed by an al fresco showing of Little Shop of Horrors on May 23.

Installations include three pop-up gardens in the Broadgate Centre behind Liverpool Street Station from May 20, and a a floating pocket park at Paddington Basin that's opening on May 26.

Workshops are a big theme this year: at the Town House in Spitalfields talks include how to create 'a meadow in a marmalade jar', you can make your own, soap and shampoo at a 'lotions and potions' workshop at the Geffrye Museum in Hackney, and you can see and learn how to make textiles and paper from plants at Morley College in Lambeth.

Saturday May 27: learn the basics of keeping bees with urban beekeepers Barnes & Webb at the Geffrye Museum hives (Image: Helen Cathcart )

Also tempting are an exhibition of plant-themed jewellery by leading designers at Contemporary Applied Arts, a hydrangea showcase at Neill Strain Flowers in Belgravia and an evening devoted to florally themed folk songs at Oxford House, Bethnal Green.

All details can be found at chelseafringe.com

Tim Richardson is the founder and festival director of Chelsea Fringe